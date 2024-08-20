Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Avoid Reconciling With Prince William and Kate Middleton to Focus on Their 'Own Agenda'

While discussing the topic, royal expert Andrew Morton told an outlet: "I think that Harry and Meghan have worked out a life together. They have their own agenda and they have their own causes. And I don't see any movement whatsoever towards a reconciliation."

Both feuding sides of the family have been busy of late. Harry and Meghan recently traveled to Colombia to discuss internet safety, and the couple was criticized for attending public engagements amid health crises.

Meanwhile, Kate and King Charles are both battling cancer and the Windsors have been more focused on their health than mending things with the runaway royals.