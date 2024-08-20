Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Avoid Reconciling With Prince William and Kate Middleton to Focus on Their 'Own Agenda'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the outs with Prince William and Kate Middleton — and the foursome isn't expected to reconcile anytime soon.
While discussing the topic, royal expert Andrew Morton told an outlet: "I think that Harry and Meghan have worked out a life together. They have their own agenda and they have their own causes. And I don't see any movement whatsoever towards a reconciliation."
Both feuding sides of the family have been busy of late. Harry and Meghan recently traveled to Colombia to discuss internet safety, and the couple was criticized for attending public engagements amid health crises.
Meanwhile, Kate and King Charles are both battling cancer and the Windsors have been more focused on their health than mending things with the runaway royals.
"I would say that they've got an established pattern in their lives," the author continued. "And if any year could have brought about a reconciliation with the King suffering from cancer, and we all know about Kate [Middleton] and her medical problems, this would be the year to have done it."
"But there's obviously been no movement in that regard," Morton added.
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan were criticized by royalists for their unofficial tour of Colombia.
"Harry and Meghan, however, have one reason for this 'tour' — self-promotion, to keep themselves in the spotlight so they can continue to trade on their royal links while demanding privacy when they are having their downtime," Robert Jobson told an outlet.
According to Jobson, their visit "raised more questions than answers."
"When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint," the biographer claimed. "It was the blinding glare of their celebrity. Confused locals are asking, 'Are they here to help?'"
The Sussexes were invited to the South American nation by Vice President Francia Márquez.
Jobson continues to question if the duo was used as a "shiny distraction," and asked about their "flights, their security" and "their luxury accommodations."
Before the Sussexes landed in Colombia, critics believed they were used to draw attention away from issues in the region.
"If anything their arrival has highlighted the deep divisions in a country still fighting to find its way," Jobson said.
A former palace insider also further claimed, "It's been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'putting a burden' on Colombia, which may only have a 'limited amount of methods of keeping them safe.'"
Before the Sussexes landed in Colombia, a source said the former actress was using the visit as an opportunity to repair her public image.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told a publication. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source continued. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
Morton spoke to Daily Express.