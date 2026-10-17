Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slash Archewell Productions Staff to a 'Handful' of Employees Amid U.K. Relocation: Source
Oct. 17 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly cut their Archewell Productions company's staff as their Hollywood endeavors continue to persist.
According to an insider, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex made the decision to downsize to just a "handful" of employees at their Raleigh Studios office in Los Angeles, Calif., in the last year.
"They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months,” an insider told an outlet on Friday, October 16.
The employee cutback allegedly impacted production crews hired to work on the couple's Netflix lifestyle documentaries such as With Love, Meghan, and Harry & Meghan.
However, the layoffs did not affect full-time employees of Archewell Productions.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Established Archewell in 2020
Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, launched Archewell Productions in 2020 after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif.
Once they settled in Tinseltown, the two signed a $100 million deal with Netflix so they could produce a medley of content for the streamer.
The pair returned to the United Kingdom back in August and will stay for an extended period of time while their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, attend school in the country.
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Also Cut Their Archewell Philanthropies Staff Last Year
In December 2025, the Suits star and the Spare author also cut 60% of their Archewell Philanthropies staff as the foundation was aiming to save money.
“Currently, the same full team remains in place,” their spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.”
“We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honored to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others,” they continued.
Meghan and Harry's Hollywood rebrand since relocating to the U.S. apparently hasn't been going over so well in recent years.
In 2023, the Invictus Games founder, published his memoir, Spare, where he detailed his struggles as the second son of King Charles. Just two years prior, the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey to explain their side of the story about why they left The Firm.
In April, a PR expert shared that the pair's identity and branding is still so closely associated with the royal family. "In the years following their highly publicized exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception," Achilles PR founder Doug Eldridge told Fox News at the time.
"They took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagements, which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall’ approach to figuring out what sticks," he continued.