or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slash Archewell Productions Staff to a 'Handful' of Employees Amid U.K. Relocation: Source

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly laid off several of their Archewell Productions staff in the last 12 to 18 months.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly cut their Archewell Productions company's staff as their Hollywood endeavors continue to persist.

According to an insider, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex made the decision to downsize to just a "handful" of employees at their Raleigh Studios office in Los Angeles, Calif., in the last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle debuted her lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' in 2025.

"They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months,” an insider told an outlet on Friday, October 16.

The employee cutback allegedly impacted production crews hired to work on the couple's Netflix lifestyle documentaries such as With Love, Meghan, and Harry & Meghan.

However, the layoffs did not affect full-time employees of Archewell Productions.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Established Archewell in 2020

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in 2020.

Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, launched Archewell Productions in 2020 after they stepped back as senior members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, Calif.

Once they settled in Tinseltown, the two signed a $100 million deal with Netflix so they could produce a medley of content for the streamer.

The pair returned to the United Kingdom back in August and will stay for an extended period of time while their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, attend school in the country.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Also Cut Their Archewell Philanthropies Staff Last Year

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple eliminated 60% of their Archewell Philanthropies staff last year.

In December 2025, the Suits star and the Spare author also cut 60% of their Archewell Philanthropies staff as the foundation was aiming to save money.

“Currently, the same full team remains in place,” their spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.”

“We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honored to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others,” they continued.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry dropped his memoir, 'Spare,' in 2023.

Meghan and Harry's Hollywood rebrand since relocating to the U.S. apparently hasn't been going over so well in recent years.

In 2023, the Invictus Games founder, published his memoir, Spare, where he detailed his struggles as the second son of King Charles. Just two years prior, the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey to explain their side of the story about why they left The Firm.

In April, a PR expert shared that the pair's identity and branding is still so closely associated with the royal family. "In the years following their highly publicized exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception," Achilles PR founder Doug Eldridge told Fox News at the time.

"They took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagements, which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall’ approach to figuring out what sticks," he continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.