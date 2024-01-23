Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are 'Rallying Around' Sarah Ferguson After Second Cancer Diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson recently announced she was diagnosed with melanoma just months after battling b------ cancer. Although the news was a surprise for the Duchess of York, sources close to her shared that she is leaning on her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, for support.
According to an insider, the York sisters are "rallying around" their mother. Beatrice is currently a patron of the British Skin Association and has been an advocate for skin cancer awareness.
"It would make sense for them to team up on this," the source told an outlet in reference to Beatrice and Ferguson.
"[Fergie] was encouraged that people have said online that they have been prompted to get their moles checked out," they noted. "If only one person did that, then it was worth speaking out.”
OK! previously reported the author updated fans about her condition in an Instagram post.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she wrote in a caption.
"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," the mom-of-two continued.
Last summer, Ferguson was focused on healing from b----- removal surgery, and now, she is preparing to treat the disease once again.
"Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," the redhead penned. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."
As Ferguson publicizes aspects of her wellness journey, she continues to praise medical professionals who have cared for her.
"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation," she continued. "I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."
Ferguson is a beloved figure who has been a vocal supporter of her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and she is expected to protect him after unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents further implicated the Duke of York. Royal editor Charlotte Griffiths predicted the reality star will be "drafted in on wifely duties" following the scandal.
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she told GB News.
The couple's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they still live together at the Royal Lodge.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she stated. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
