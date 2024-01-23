Queen Camilla Wants King Charles to 'Slow Down a Bit' After His Recent Health Scare
While King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on recovering from their respective medical procedures, Queen Camilla is continuing to support her husband during this time. Due to Charles' unique position, he juggles a variety of responsibilities, but Camilla is hoping he will appreciate his short break from public duties.
“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit," a source told an outlet. Before he became the King of England, Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history and transformed the significance of the title.
“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.
OK! previously reported Camilla let a well-wisher know Charles was "fine" after the news broke, and he's looking forward to returning to work. Despite many Brits concerns, a rep made it clear that Charles will be ok and his diagnosis isn't fatal.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," an official statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Hours before Charles' diagnosis was revealed, a rep shared that Kate had an operation performed on her midriff, resulting in her being on medical leave until the spring.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Although the Princess of Wales and Prince William have received criticism in the past for skipping events so they can be with their kids, the rep implied the mom-of-three is remorseful about the amount of events she will miss.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
Sources were quoted by GB News.