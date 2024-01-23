Queen Camilla Wants King Charles to 'Slow Down a Bit' After His Recent Health Scare

“The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit," a source told an outlet. Before he became the King of England, Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history and transformed the significance of the title.

“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of ­others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.