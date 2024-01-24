Prince Harry Reveals He Watched Meghan Markle's 2006 Movie Before Her Big Break in 'Suits'
Prince Harry attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, and the Duke of Sussex was able to snap photos with various celebrities and as he was honored for his time in the military. While at the gathering, Harry met with Mathew Cole Weiss, who directed one of Meghan Markle's first film roles before she was cast in Suits.
"Got to have a full convo with Prince Harry," Cole Weiss shared on Twitter. "Super sweet. He knew of the movie I directed starring Meghan! Said he watched it before. And Pics with Oliver Stone and William Shatner!"
Meghan made a short cameo in the 2006 flick Deceit, and before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, she was known for portraying Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.
Last year, Meghan discussed her time on the hit series at Variety's Power of Women event after the program was added to Netflix's collection.
“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she gushed. "We had such a fun time. I was on it for seven seasons — so quite a bit."
"It’s hard to find a show that you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it," the Northwestern alum said. "But, good shows are everlasting."
Although Meghan has since returned to the entertainment industry, she retired from acting in 2017 to become a member of the royal family.
"Yes, but I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," the brunette beauty said in her engagement interview.
"It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years," she continued. "So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said 'work,' work as a team with you."
OK! previously reported fans of Suits are hoping Meghan will make an appearance in the upcoming spinoff series, and a source shared that there is a demand for her to return to the small screen.
“She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry,” an insider dished. “But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”
“She loves that it’s a huge streaming success,” the source noted.