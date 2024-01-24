Prince Harry Reveals He Watched Meghan Markle's 2006 Movie Before Her Big Break in 'Suits'

Although Meghan has since returned to the entertainment industry, she retired from acting in 2017 to become a member of the royal family.

"Yes, but I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," the brunette beauty said in her engagement interview.

"It’s a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years," she continued. "So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said 'work,' work as a team with you."