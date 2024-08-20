Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Next Move Against the Royal Family Is 'Totally Unpredictable'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, and the couple released several profitable tell-alls following their "Megxit" scandal. After the success of the Duke of Sussex's Spare, rumors continue to spread that the Duchess of Sussex will release a memoir of her own — and according to Victoria Murphy, the duo could become the "biggest crisis facing the royal family in the next 10 years."
"But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that," Murphy told an outlet. "So I think it will be something completely unpredictable."
Despite the commentator's prediction, biographer Tom Bower believes the Sussexes are actually losing their star power.
"The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline," Bower noted.
As the Sussexes continue to build their careers in the U.S., the couple hinted at taking on more opportunities overseas as well. As OK! previously reported, the former royals were even invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez to discuss internet safety.
"Harry and Meghan, however, have one reason for this 'tour' — self-promotion, to keep themselves in the spotlight so they can continue to trade on their royal links while demanding privacy when they are having their downtime," Robert Jobson told an outlet.
Jobson thinks their time in the South American country "raised more questions than answers."
"When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint," the biographer claimed. "It was the blinding glare of their celebrity. Confused locals are asking, 'Are they here to help?'"
The Sussexes' decision to accept Márquez's invitation received backlash, as it was seen as a distraction from the current political concerns in Colombia.
"If anything their arrival has highlighted the deep divisions in a country still fighting to find its way," Jobson said.
"Meanwhile, it's been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'putting a burden' on Colombia, which may only have a 'limited amount of methods of keeping them safe,'" a former palace insider stated.
Aside from the implications of their visit, an insider claimed the Suits star used her time in Colombia to help her image.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told a publication. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
