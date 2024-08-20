Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Next Move Against the Royal Family Is 'Totally Unpredictable'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, and the couple released several profitable tell-alls following their "Megxit" scandal. After the success of the Duke of Sussex's Spare , rumors continue to spread that the Duchess of Sussex will release a memoir of her own — and according to Victoria Murphy , the duo could become the "biggest crisis facing the royal family in the next 10 years."

"But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that," Murphy told an outlet. "So I think it will be something completely unpredictable."

Despite the commentator's prediction, biographer Tom Bower believes the Sussexes are actually losing their star power.

"The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline," Bower noted.