Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Have No Qualms About Publicly Attacking the Royals'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are standing their ground when it comes to their strained relationships with members of the royal family — and according to a source, tensions are still running high between Harry and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
"Meghan and Harry have no qualms about publicly attacking the royals," the source explained to a news outlet. "And because palace protocol is to not respond, Kate can’t fight back."
And while the red-headed prince has described Kate as "the sister I’d never had and always wanted," the source clarified that he also knows information about her that "that Kate definitely wouldn’t want to come out."
As for Kate, she allegedly viewed their stream of tell-all interviews and documentaries as a "declaration of war."
"She’s made it clear that there are two sides to the story," the source added.
It's also been reported that it was the mother-of-three — who has Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis with husband Prince William — who discouraged William from mending his relationship with his younger brother.
"William is willing to extend an olive branch for the sake of the family, but Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand," the source dished. "Forget about apologizing — she’ll never forgive Meghan and Harry. And if they push her too far, they’ll regret it."
However, the Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be doing just fine in the public eye. As OK! previously reported, Kate "came out looking better than ever" this year because she chose to "fly above" the drama.
"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired," public relations expert Eddie Coram James said. "As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it."
"And, because the Waleses have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents," he added. "The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years."
The source spoke with In Touch about Meghan and Harry speaking out against