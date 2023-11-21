King Charles Spends Quality Time With Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children to 'Nurture Prince George's Future'
King Charles gained more responsibilities by becoming a monarch, but he continues to prioritize his relationships with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising the next generation of royals, and Charles isn't missing out on their growth.
Patrick Christys discussed Charles' involvement with his grandchildren on GB News.
“The royal family has at times copped a fair bit of criticism for being part of, as I think by the way is not uncommon in aristocratic circles, where the family is not necessarily always as close as it is around at Doreen and Dave's at #42," Christys shared. "But is this a sign of how much the king is relishing his duties as grandfather?”
"William has spoken before about how it was quite difficult to get access to Charles. So, when Charles was about 70, William said they’d like him to see more of the grandchildren, but it's quite hard to get hold of him because he's such a workaholic," editor Charlotte Griffiths replied.
Griffiths discussed Charles' approach to William's little ones.
“And I think actually ironically, even though he's king and his workload has never been higher, he's getting to see a little bit more of them and he really wants to nurture George as the future king," Griffiths said.
“And also they're now all sort of gravitating around Windsor so that the Cambridges, as they were known then, used to always be at Anmer and Charles was always at Highgrove," the journalist added. "But now they're all gravitating around Windsor where the kids are at school. So there's actually more opportunity for him to see them."
Griffiths later noted that Charles is helping prepare George for his future as the King of England.
“It's clear, and always has been clear that Charles actually really does want to see his grandchildren," she stated. "And I think he even built a playground for George when he was born at Highgrove, which is really sweet. He’s a softy at heart."
“It was actually really sweet. And so you think that there might be a bit of tutoring going on from Charles via William down to George? It would be a very nice thing to do to kind of show him the royal ropes and to have that influence in his life," the professional continued.
The Royal Observer reported that the younger Wales' upbringing parallels Kate's despite their royal status.
"I think what we've seen for some time now is that the model William and Kate are essentially using as a family is the Middleton way," expert Duncan Larcombe said on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat. "It’s that strong family; brothers, sisters, everyone. And it is a tight unit."
Due to William growing up in the spotlight, he is mindful of how his youngsters navigate royal duties.
"William has curated George's appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his," Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay disclosed. "William and Harry, particularly William, were thrust from a very young age center stage. William has taken a different view, he wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood."