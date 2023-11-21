King Charles Spends Quality Time With Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children to 'Nurture Prince George's Future'

Patrick Christys discussed Charles' involvement with his grandchildren on GB News.

“The royal family has at times copped a fair bit of criticism for being part of, as I think by the way is not uncommon in aristocratic circles, where the family is not necessarily always as close as it is around at Doreen and Dave's at #42," Christys shared. "But is this a sign of how much the king is relishing his duties as grandfather?”

"William has spoken before about how it was quite difficult to get access to Charles. So, when Charles was about 70, William said they’d like him to see more of the grandchildren, but it's quite hard to get hold of him because he's such a workaholic," editor Charlotte Griffiths replied.