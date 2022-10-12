Meghan Markle Recalls Being At The 'Worst Point' When Prince Harry Found Her A Therapist
Meghan Markle's mental health was at an all-time low when husband Prince Harry stepped in to help her find a therapist.
The Duchess of Sussex revealed on the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast that her husband found her help during a "dire" state.
“At my worst point … my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," Meghan recalled. "She didn’t know I was even calling her.”
The 41-year-old continued, "She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, 'Hi,' and I’m introducing myself … and saying I need help."
Revealing to her podcast listeners that her therapist "could hear the dire state that" she was in, Meghan encouraged everyone to be "really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it."
Meghan also touched on being labeled "crazy" and how the word has impacted her. "I feel pretty strongly about this word," she said at the start of the episode, which included guest Constance Wu, a Deal or No Deal alum. "The way that it’s thrown around so casually and the damage it has wrought on society and women everywhere."
"The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect," Meghan pointed out. "Women experiencing real mental health issues, they get scared, they stay quiet, they internalize and repress for far too long."
Meghan — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, with her husband — added that Harry also encounters people whose mental health issues are "ignored," explaining, "My husband works a lot with the military community as a veteran, and [he often hears about] invisible injuries."
"If you suffer from post-traumatic stress, it’s the thing that you can’t see," Meghan noted, "And if you can’t see it, it is just … brushed under the carpet."
Both Harry and Meghan have been open about their mental health since walking away from their royal lives in 2020. The actress previously admitted during the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she had suicidal thoughts while living in the palace.
Harry also revealed on The Me You Can't See that going to therapy allowed him to "take on anything."
Page Six reported on Meghan's recent podcast episode.