Meghan Markle ‘Spirals’ Over Loss of Celebrity Pals: She ‘Has Truly Lost the Plot’

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Meghan Markle Guest-Edited 'British Vogue' in 2019

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly 'spiraling' over the loss of her celebrity inner circle.

An insider recently told Daily Mail that once Meghan worked with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on the publication's Forces for Change issue in 2019, things went south. “Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p---ed off Anna,” the insider noted. “Anna hates her. Meghan doesn’t want to pay, and never returns things."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Anna Wintour and Meghan Markle allegedly aren't pals anymore.

“Also, Anna loves the Royal Family. She is a Dame. Anna would have hated how they [the Sussexes] handled their exit from The Firm," the source went on. The Suits star and husband Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family in January 2020 and they moved to Montecito, Calif. Since their departure, the couple dipped their toes into several business ventures such as Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, and their multiple documentary projects for Netflix. However, Hollywood doesn't seem to be kind to the former actress as she's allegedly been “spiraling” because her relationships with several A-list friends are almost nonexistent.

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Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Snubbed' Lauren Sánchez

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly upset Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

“They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working," the insider added. “The whole thing about her [As Ever] stuff selling out isn’t true anymore. I don’t think either of them is happy." Meghan also allegedly angered Lauren Sánchez, the wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The billionaire, 62, and the journalist, 56, tied the knot in a grand wedding in Venice, Italy, and invited many A-list friends to the nuptials. According to the source, the royal "snubbed Lauren before the wedding."

The Duchess of Sussex and the Kardashians Were Previously at Odds

Source: MEGA The Kardashians were forced to delete photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Kris Jenner's birthday.