Meghan Markle ‘Spirals’ Over Loss of Celebrity Pals: She ‘Has Truly Lost the Plot’
May 3 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is reportedly losing her treasure trove of celebrity pals — namely famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
While the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and the fashion maven, 76, were once good pals, their friendship soured so much that Wintour has grown to "hate" the royal.
Meghan Markle Guest-Edited 'British Vogue' in 2019
An insider recently told Daily Mail that once Meghan worked with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on the publication's Forces for Change issue in 2019, things went south.
“Meghan pledged her allegiance to Enninful which p---ed off Anna,” the insider noted. “Anna hates her. Meghan doesn’t want to pay, and never returns things."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left The Firm in 2020
“Also, Anna loves the Royal Family. She is a Dame. Anna would have hated how they [the Sussexes] handled their exit from The Firm," the source went on.
The Suits star and husband Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family in January 2020 and they moved to Montecito, Calif. Since their departure, the couple dipped their toes into several business ventures such as Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, and their multiple documentary projects for Netflix.
However, Hollywood doesn't seem to be kind to the former actress as she's allegedly been “spiraling” because her relationships with several A-list friends are almost nonexistent.
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Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Snubbed' Lauren Sánchez
“They have truly lost the plot. I hear she’s spiraling badly because she knows nothing is working," the insider added. “The whole thing about her [As Ever] stuff selling out isn’t true anymore. I don’t think either of them is happy."
Meghan also allegedly angered Lauren Sánchez, the wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The billionaire, 62, and the journalist, 56, tied the knot in a grand wedding in Venice, Italy, and invited many A-list friends to the nuptials.
According to the source, the royal "snubbed Lauren before the wedding."
The Duchess of Sussex and the Kardashians Were Previously at Odds
"Meghan was invited to things by Lauren and didn't want to go. She didn’t want to be seen with her because she thought she was trashy," they added.
Meghan and Harry, 41, also seemed to alienate their relationship with the Kardashians when they asked the family to delete photos of them from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash at Bezos' mansion back in November 2025.
The image removals were reportedly linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy pin at the time.
In January, Kim Kardashian finally responded to the photo debacle, telling sister Khloé Kardashian on her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast: “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”
“We took a photo. And then I think, we were all going through them. We’re all, you know, communicating about what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. It’s not who we are," she added.