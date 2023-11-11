Meghan Markle Thinks Renting a 'Massive Kensington Palace Apartment' Could 'Help Repair' Her Marriage to Prince Harry
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returning to London? According to an insider, the former actress, 42, is mulling over getting a place in the U.K. so her husband can reunite with his family.
“She thinks they’ll still be living in L.A. eight months a year and can rent a massive Kensington Palace apartment the rest of the time,” an insider claimed. “She believes it could help them repair their marriage.”
The prince, 39, hasn't been in touch with his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William, in quite some time, especially after his tell-all book, Spare, did not paint them in a very good light. So, getting a home in the U.K. may actually help out Harry in the end.
“He loves Harry and his grandchildren, and having his family back together is what he’s wanted,” said the source of the king.
However, Charles may set some strict ground rules.
“Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again,” said the source. “That’s a must. It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time.”
If the pair agree, “they could resume royal duties by as soon as December," the source alleged.
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who currently reside in California, "have been talking about moving back to London,” revealed a source, explaining that the duo “are going through one of the toughest times of their lives — and that’s saying a lot, considering what they’ve been through already. California just isn’t cutting it for them, and their financial situation has become dire.”
"Harry’s been trying to cut a secret deal to live and work w th the royal family again, and Charles has graciously agreed to it. He and Meghan are grateful," the insider claimed.
Charles may be willing to give his relationship another shot, but it doesn't sound like Prince William is as forgiving.
William and Harry's bond "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon," another insider said.
"There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt," the source added. "There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."
Life & Style spoke to the source.