Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship 'Has Not Improved,' Brothers Have 'No Real Trust'
Prince Harry and Prince William's connection was greatly impacted by the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, and sources predicted the princes won't end their feud anytime soon.
In Harry's book, the veteran threw several jabs at the Prince of Wales and depicted the future king as ill-tempered and violent.
William and Harry's bond "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon," an insider said.
"There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt," the source told a publication. "There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."
Aside from Harry and William's dynamic, the Duke of Sussex and King Charles' correspondence is minimal.
"While Charles loves his younger son, the relationship is still complicated. Father and son do not communicate regularly and that will take some time to heal," the source said. "The relationship with the rest of the family also remains frayed after Harry's book and the Sussex's Netflix series."
"The King would like to see his grandchildren Archie and Lili as would the rest of the royal family. For now, at least, that seems to be a long way off," they continued.
It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan Markle turned down the opportunity to attend Charles' 75th birthday celebration, but the Sussexes' team claimed the couple wasn't included in the party planning process.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," a rep shared.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl discussed the status of Harry and William's rivalry in an interview.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," Nicholl shared with an outlet. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she added.
Nicholl revealed that the Prince of Wales was offended by Harry's approach to leaving The Firm.
"But that will be some time down the line," Nicholl added. "And that comes down to the fact that William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left."
Harry and William's perspectives were greatly molded by their roles in the royal family.
"Harry, being the spare, was always going to be [William's] sort of deputy and that was very much part of Charles' vision, you know? The image that we always go back to is the image we saw a couple of days ago — of the King, Camilla, William, and Kate — Charles has always envisioned Harry and Meghan being a part of that, as had the queen," Nicholl shared.
Sources and Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight.