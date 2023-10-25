Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Could Have Been 2 Books' But the Duke Feared King Charles and Prince William Would Never Forgive Him

While promoting the book, Harry revealed that Spare could've evolved into an additional autobiography.

“It could have been two books, put it that way,” Harry told a publication. “And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know."

"Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he added.