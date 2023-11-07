Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal There Was 'No Contact Regarding an Invitation' to King Charles' Birthday Celebration
It was reported by a British publication that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not attend King Charles' 75th birthday celebration, however, a representative shut down the assertion. The couple's team failed to confirm or deny if they would travel to England to celebrate His Majesty's big day, but the duo used the moment as another opportunity to disparage the British tabloid industry.
The Sussexes spokesperson branded the article as a distortion of truth.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday," the rep said in a statement. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."
Prior to the Sussexes commenting on the news, an anonymous source claimed the Sussexes had yet to mend things with the Windsors.
"There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon," the source shared. "There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews."
"But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son," the royal insider continued. "He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is."
OK! previously reported that royal experts predicted the feud with Harry, Charles and Prince William would be long-lasting. During a GB News appearance, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield referenced biographer Tom Bower's analysis of the famous brood.
"The split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it," Schofield said.
"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she continued.
Harry's memoir, Spare, ultimately caused irreversible damage to his relationship with his father and brother.
"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the royal family are concerned," Schofield shared.
"They just do not see that reunion happening," the podcaster noted. "They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."
Although insisted that Charles is open to speaking to his son, William is still outraged by Harry's depiction of him.
"My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon," royal commentator Katie Nicholl revealed in an interview. "Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light."
"No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl," she shared.
Nicholl later disclosed that friends of William's shared that he struggled to look past Harry's various tell-all projects.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she stated. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," Nicholl concluded.