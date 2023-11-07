Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal There Was 'No Contact Regarding an Invitation' to King Charles' Birthday Celebration

Prior to the Sussexes commenting on the news, an anonymous source claimed the Sussexes had yet to mend things with the Windsors.

"There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon," the source shared. "There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews."

"But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son," the royal insider continued. "He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is."