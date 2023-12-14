Meghan Markle Wants a 'Part Time' Reunion With the Royal Family — But King Charles Has 1 Request
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ready to end the royal feud for good? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been vocal about their disappointment with royal life, but they might have to remain quiet if they hope to return to The Firm.
According to a royal insider, Meghan hopes for a "part-time" homecoming with the Windsors, but King Charles has one condition.
The source noted it could "potentially aid in repairing the strains on her marriage with Prince Harry," adding that the pair is "mending their relationship with King Charles, who has expressed a desire for the family to be reunited."
For the Sussexes to get on the King's good side, they would have to stop producing tell-all projects.
“Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again," the source explained.
"That’s a must," they added. "It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time."
Although Charles is open to speaking to the Sussexes, one royal expert believes Prince William and Kate Middleton will be reluctant to spend time with the American-based royals.
Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused the Princess of Wales and Charles of being the infamous royal racists, and the literary scandal reawakened their anger.
"I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger," Duncan Larcombe told an outlet.
Despite the Wales' grudge, the commentator doesn't think Harry rejoining the royal fold is impossible.
"There's always a way back. Look at Camilla — she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen. If that's possible, anything's possible," Larcombe said. "But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable."
OK! previously reported Harry shared in his witness statement that he was pushed out of The Firm.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry informed the High Court on Thursday, December 7.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Currently, Harry is fighting the Home Office to maintain his security when visiting Britain, and he admitted his goal is to protect Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he said.
The source spoke to Life & Style.
Larcombe spoke to New Magazine.