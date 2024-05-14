Prince Harry Struggles With 'Hiding Some of His Anxiety' — But Meghan Markle 'Calms Him Down' During Public Engagements

OK! previously reported the Sussexes spoke with children about emotional well-being at the inaugural mental health summit organized by GEANCO.

“If I say mental health do you know what it means?” Harry asked the crowd. “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible. It's something in our mind that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist."

“It's something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health," the veteran noted. "So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That's the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”