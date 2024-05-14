Prince Harry Struggles With 'Hiding Some of His Anxiety' — But Meghan Markle 'Calms Him Down' During Public Engagements
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed an unofficial tour of Nigeria, where it seemed like the two had different ways of talking with others.
"I do think that Meghan is the skilled, trained actress, and Prince Harry has a bit of a problem hiding some of his anxiety sometimes," Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "Meghan being by his side certainly calms him down and helps him out throughout that process."
"I mean, I understand that their objective is to court Nigeria for a future Invictus Games," the American royal commentator noted. "I think that they probably did a great job doing that."
While in Abuja and Lagos, the Sussexes' attire and public appearances became public fodder.
"This was great PR for them because if you just Google Meghan Markle today, 90 percent of the headlines are about how glamorous her wardrobe was, how beautiful she was," the podcaster explained.
"I lost count of how many times I saw the word 'glam,' and obviously they wanted positive press out of this and they wanted people to start saying some nicer things about them," she noted.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes spoke with children about emotional well-being at the inaugural mental health summit organized by GEANCO.
“If I say mental health do you know what it means?” Harry asked the crowd. “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible. It's something in our mind that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist."
“It's something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health," the veteran noted. "So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That's the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”
Since leaving the royal fold, the Sussexes have been honest about their personal struggles and have used their platform to educate fans on wellness and internet safety.
“Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there's no shame in any single one of your stories. Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there,'' Meghan shared.
While talking to a crowd, Meghan gushed over her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in an attempt to motivate the youngsters.
"Your teachers see that in you. And we see that in you," Meghan stressed. "Interestingly, so does our daughter, Lili; she's much tinier than you guys, about to turn three."
"A few weeks ago, she looked at me and saw her reflection in my eyes," the former actress revealed. "She said, 'Mama, I see me in you.' Now, she was talking literally, but I held onto those words in a different way. I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. But as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."