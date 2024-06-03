Meghan Markle Will Be Dubbed 'Princess Henry' If King Charles Strips Her of Duchess of Sussex Title

“I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

“The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway,” she said. “I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the palace and the royal family are doing.”

Harry's birth name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, but he uses the popular nickname instead of Henry. However, the probability that Meghan would be called Princess Henry is low considering that Kate Middleton became Princess William in 2011 but was referred to as the Duchess of Cambridge.