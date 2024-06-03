Meghan Markle Will Be Dubbed 'Princess Henry' If King Charles Strips Her of Duchess of Sussex Title
Meghan Markle continues to use the Duchess of Sussex title professionally despite leaving the U.K. in 2020, but what will she be called if King Charles decides to strip her of the formality?
“I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
“The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway,” she said. “I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the palace and the royal family are doing.”
Harry's birth name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, but he uses the popular nickname instead of Henry. However, the probability that Meghan would be called Princess Henry is low considering that Kate Middleton became Princess William in 2011 but was referred to as the Duchess of Cambridge.
Harry's dukedom became a controversial subject when he left his native nation, and royal watchers and politicians have advocated for him to lose his status now that he resides in the U.S.
OK! previously reported Tom Quinn claimed His Majesty and Prince William "have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse."
"The last thing they want is to give the renegade royals something else to complain about. William and his father know that even without their royal titles, Meghan and Harry would carry on traveling the world as if they were royals and most people in the world will still welcome them," he told an outlet.
Charles hasn't commented on the Sussexes' use of their ranking, but Member of Parliament Bob Seely tried to use his political position to push His Majesty to strip the partners of their status.
“I’m not a Republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," Seely said after the royal racists scandal resurfaced due to Omid Scobie's 2023 book, Endgame.
“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us," he added. “My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."
The duo recently rebranded their website using the domain sussex.com, and the platform highlights their Archewell brand, charitable contributions and more.
"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the website reads.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
Seward spoke on an episode of "The Royal Beat."