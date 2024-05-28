Prince Harry and the Royal Family Have 'Complete Distance' Between Them Amid Feud

The Heritage Foundation sued Joe Biden's administration to publish Harry's residency application, as they believe his royal status led to him being treated differently than other immigrants.

"The objective is that the Heritage Foundation wants to know, did he or didn't he admit to drug use? Did he lie? Was he given special treatment?" Schofield asked.

"I really thought it was telling that the Telegraph, which is pretty friendly toward Prince Harry, used the words 'pleads with the court' to keep Prince Harry's visas documents under wraps because it does give you a sense that there's a sense of desperation from the Biden administration," the podcaster continued. "What are they trying to hide? Why is this so important to them?"