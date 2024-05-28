Prince Harry and the Royal Family Have 'Complete Distance' Between Them Amid Feud
Prince Harry's continues to live on the outskirts of the monarchy, as the Duke of Sussex failed to reunite with King Charles while in London for the Invictus Games.
"I looked up the definition of the word stigma, and it's a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance," Kinsey Schofield told GB News, referencing an article discussing Harry's potential U.S. citizenship.
"And I'm just thinking, 'Did the Biden administration read Spare? Did they skip that chapter where he rubs the cream on the wear and he senses Princess Diana in the room?' There was the disgrace right there," she continued.
The Heritage Foundation sued Joe Biden's administration to publish Harry's residency application, as they believe his royal status led to him being treated differently than other immigrants.
"The objective is that the Heritage Foundation wants to know, did he or didn't he admit to drug use? Did he lie? Was he given special treatment?" Schofield asked.
"I really thought it was telling that the Telegraph, which is pretty friendly toward Prince Harry, used the words 'pleads with the court' to keep Prince Harry's visas documents under wraps because it does give you a sense that there's a sense of desperation from the Biden administration," the podcaster continued. "What are they trying to hide? Why is this so important to them?"
Harry is adjusting to life in America, and sources told the commentator that the Windsors' ties to the veteran are fractured.
"As far as I've heard, there is complete distance between the British royal family and Prince Harry and anything he's got going on in his sphere right now," Schofield revealed. "The Bidens have been very kind toward Harry and Meghan. We've seen them side with Harry and Meghan."
"They sided with Harry and Meghan after the Oprah Winfrey interview," she noted. "They used to attend Invictus [Games]. Biden recently was talking about how important Invictus was. So I feel like President Biden and his wife have a soft spot for Prince Harry."
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl discussed Harry and Charles' failed reunion and where their relationship stands now.
"He hasn't got many other plans," Nicholl told an outlet. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."
"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she added.
Since Harry's move to the U.S., his kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, haven't spent much time with the monarch.
"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.
According to Nicholl, the "fundamental issue" is "this breakdown of trust between Harry and the family."