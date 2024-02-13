Prince Harry Refused to Be 'in the Same Room' as Stepmother Queen Camilla When He Spoke to King Charles 'About His Cancer Diagnosis': Source
It looks like there's still bad blood between Queen Camilla and Prince Harry!
The royal, 39, recently flew to London for 24 hours to visit his father, King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, but he apparently made sure to not be around his stepmother.
Harry “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis,” Camilla’s pal, Petronella Wyatt, claimed in a column for The Telegraph on Monday, February 12.
Wyatt claimed it was a failed opportunity for the prince to extend an "olive branch" to his stepmother.
This is hardly the first time Harry has been vocal about his relationship with Camilla.
“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar,” he wrote in his tell-all 2023 book, Spare, claiming she previously leaked stories to the press to make her more popular.
Harry also wrote that him and his brother, Prince William, begged their father not to marry Camilla after Princess Diana died in 1997.
“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” he wrote. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”
The dad-of-two also said it was tough to adjust to his father's new relationship, especially since Camilla and Charles had an affair while he was still married to Diana. Harry called her a "wicked stepmother," noting that William “long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman.”
In Spare, Harry claimed his father and Camilla threw him "under the bus" and allegedly leaked news of his drug use in 2002, saying Charles, 75, sent him to a drug rehabilitation center to garner sympathy from the public.
In 2019, William was allegedly "seething" because “Pa and Camilla’s people had planted a story or stories about him, and Kate, and the kids, and he wasn’t going to take it any more. Give Pa and Camilla an inch, he said, they take a mile.”
During his 60 Minutes interview, Harry continued to talk smack about Camilla, claiming she was "dangerous" because of her connections in the media.
“There was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street,” he said at the time.