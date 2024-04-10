Meghan McCain Once Yelled at 'The View' Co-Hosts Over Wealth Gap: 'You Need to Interact With People Who Don't Make $10K a Year!'

Meghan McCain recalled a time when she had to yell at her The View co-hosts for being unrealistic about money.

“I had an experience while I was working at ABC News [on The View]. I was in a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting,” McCain said on the latest episode of her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." “I remember yelling at the meeting that, ‘Some of you’ or ‘All of you are going to have to start interacting with people who don’t make $100,000 a year or more. You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage on some level or another.'”