Meghan McCain Once Yelled at 'The View' Co-Hosts Over Wealth Gap: 'You Need to Interact With People Who Don't Make $10K a Year!'
Meghan McCain recalled a time when she had to yell at her The View co-hosts for being unrealistic about money.
“I had an experience while I was working at ABC News [on The View]. I was in a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting,” McCain said on the latest episode of her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat." “I remember yelling at the meeting that, ‘Some of you’ or ‘All of you are going to have to start interacting with people who don’t make $100,000 a year or more. You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage on some level or another.'”
The 39-year-old said her "experience of working in much of corporate media" gave her a front row seat into how TV personalities "live in $20 million Upper West Side mansions or apartments" and "take their Teslas to the Hamptons or Sag Harbor on the weekend with their family and then they come back."
"That is their life every day. Part of the rot in media is because they’re not talking to the working class," the star, who did not specifically say who she was talking to during these conversations, concluded.
This is hardly the first time McCain has been vocal about her time on the daytime talk series.
McCain, who left the series in 2021, said she didn't enjoy working with the other ladies, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Joy Behar.
“The thing about The View is that I didn’t know when I signed my contract with ABC that this is forever, that, for the rest of my life, I’m going to be bullied, yelled at, abused, and brought up for years,” McCain said. “I haven’t been on that show in years. I’m just trying to live my life.”
“I just didn’t know that when I signed to do this show that I have to deal with these crazy old people just yelling about me all of the time,” McCain continued, referring to how she's still brought up during the "Hot Topics" segment. “I go whole swaths of time without thinking about them — whole months without thinking about the show or anything. Apparently, I’m just on their minds every day. And it’s pathetic.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty was angry when Ana Navarro seemingly accused her of "influencer peddling." (Meghan's dad is the late senator John McCain.)
During the Thursday, December 14, 2023, episode, the ladies were discussing Hunter Biden's latest legal drama when Ana said, "Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"
Alyssa Farah Griffin replied, "Who at this table peddled on their last name?"
"I’m not talking about currently," Ana responded.
Meghan then unleashed on the ladies via social media.
"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she wrote later on. "It has been years — move on, I have."
"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American," she continued. "I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries," she added, referring to ongoing allegations against the Biden family. "Not all politicians' children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."