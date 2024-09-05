Meghan McCain Says She Rejected 'Dancing With the Stars' 3 Times Because She Wants to Run for Office Someday: 'You Can't Do Both'
Meghan McCain won’t be dancing on your TV screen anytime soon!
While on the latest episode of the “Citizen McCain” podcast, the former The View co-host revealed she has turned down the opportunity to be on Dancing With the Stars three times because she doesn’t think it would be good for her political future.
“I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself,” she said of rejecting the offers. “I’m a terrible dancer and I don’t do reality TV. The amount of reality TV I’ve been asked to do would blow your mind. I’m always like, what about my personality says I’d be good on these kind of platforms? I’m pretty shy in person. I’d be awful.”
McCain noted that although she has no interest in participating on the competition show, they would have likely offered her a pretty paycheck if she accepted.
“I wouldn’t have to work for a year,” she admitted, basing the potential salary off of what her pal Clay Aiken earned from doing The Masked Singer.
“I’m not going to say how much [it pays] because I don’t have his permission, but he did The Masked Singer, and … everybody should want to get on The Masked Singer,” she stated. “The Masked Singer is a paycheck.”
The Republican explained that while embarrassing herself is enough to deter her from going on the show, she also does not want her participation to impede her chances to follow in late father John McCain’s footsteps.
“I do not do reality TV, because there’s still a tiny little window in my life that I want to run for office at some point, and you can’t do both. You just can’t. It’s just not serious,” she explained. “Come to me if I’m starving in the street and I’ve had some financial issues, but, I’m fine.”
While Meghan won’t be on the upcoming 33rd season of the popular program, the cast does include famous convict Anna Delvey, The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei, NFL star Danny Amendola, NBA alum Dwight Howard, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, and actors Eric Roberts and Tori Spelling.