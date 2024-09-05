or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meghan McCain
OK LogoNEWS

Meghan McCain Says She Rejected 'Dancing With the Stars' 3 Times Because She Wants to Run for Office Someday: 'You Can't Do Both'

Photo of Meghan McCain.
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain revealed she has been approached three separate times to be on 'Dancing With the Stars' but has rejected the opportunities.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan McCain won’t be dancing on your TV screen anytime soon!

While on the latest episode of the “Citizen McCain” podcast, the former The View co-host revealed she has turned down the opportunity to be on Dancing With the Stars three times because she doesn’t think it would be good for her political future.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain rejected dancing with the stars time run for office
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain is the daughter of late Senator John McCain and would like to follow in her father's footsteps politically.

“I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself,” she said of rejecting the offers. “I’m a terrible dancer and I don’t do reality TV. The amount of reality TV I’ve been asked to do would blow your mind. I’m always like, what about my personality says I’d be good on these kind of platforms? I’m pretty shy in person. I’d be awful.”

McCain noted that although she has no interest in participating on the competition show, they would have likely offered her a pretty paycheck if she accepted.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain rejected dancing with the stars time run for office
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain says being on 'Dancing With the Stars' would be bad for her campaign if she ran because it's 'just not serious.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t have to work for a year,” she admitted, basing the potential salary off of what her pal Clay Aiken earned from doing The Masked Singer.

“I’m not going to say how much [it pays] because I don’t have his permission, but he did The Masked Singer, and … everybody should want to get on The Masked Singer,” she stated. “The Masked Singer is a paycheck.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain rejected dancing with the stars time run for office
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said she would only go on the show if she had 'financial issues.'

MORE ON:
Meghan McCain
Article continues below advertisement

The Republican explained that while embarrassing herself is enough to deter her from going on the show, she also does not want her participation to impede her chances to follow in late father John McCain’s footsteps.

“I do not do reality TV, because there’s still a tiny little window in my life that I want to run for office at some point, and you can’t do both. You just can’t. It’s just not serious,” she explained. “Come to me if I’m starving in the street and I’ve had some financial issues, but, I’m fine.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan mccain rejected dancing with the stars time run for office
Source: MEGA

Meghan McCain said people only go on 'The Masked Singer’ for the fat paychecks.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

While Meghan won’t be on the upcoming 33rd season of the popular program, the cast does include famous convict Anna Delvey, The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei, NFL star Danny Amendola, NBA alum Dwight Howard, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, and actors Eric Roberts and Tori Spelling.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.