Meghan McCain Says She Rejected 'Dancing With the Stars' 3 Times Because She Wants to Run for Office Someday: 'You Can't Do Both'

“I said no each time, because I just don’t want to publicly humiliate myself,” she said of rejecting the offers. “I’m a terrible dancer and I don’t do reality TV. The amount of reality TV I’ve been asked to do would blow your mind. I’m always like, what about my personality says I’d be good on these kind of platforms? I’m pretty shy in person. I’d be awful.”

McCain noted that although she has no interest in participating on the competition show, they would have likely offered her a pretty paycheck if she accepted.