Meghan McCain Tells Republicans to 'Highlight More Women in Our Party' Who Haven't Had 'Bizarre or Botched Plastic Surgery'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan McCain chided the Republican Party for showcasing women who have undergone drastic cosmetic procedures, urging the GOP to elevate conservative women who do not have what critics call "botched" plastic surgery. On Monday, October 19, the 41-year-old conservative pundit and daughter of the late Sen. John McCain posted a statement on X targeting recent beauty trends within the party. “I’m going to say something spicy that’s going to p--- a lot of you off…Republicans really need to elevate and highlight more women in our party who have NOT had bizarre or botched plastic surgery that is both distracting and made a mockery all over the internet,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

I’m going to say something spicy that’s going to piss a lot of you off…



Republicans really need to elevate and highlight more women in our party who have NOT had bizarre or botched plastic surgery that is both distracting and made a mockery all over the internet. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 20, 2026 Source: @MeghanMcCain/x Meghan McCain said these women's looks were 'distracting.'

While Meghan did not name any specific individuals in her post, her commentary followed intense online discussion regarding women in President Donald Trump's circle. Social media critics and media outlets have recently popularized the term "Mar-a-Lago face" or "MAGA makeover" to describe a highly specific aesthetic sweeping Washington, D.C. This look is generally characterized by heavy Botox, lip fillers, dark contouring, spray tans and intense facial tightness. Two Republican women, in particular, had gone viral just before Meghan's post.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Susan Dell?

Source: MEGA McCain's comments come following social media frenzy over the appearance of MAGA philanthropist Susan Dell.

One of those individuals is Susan Dell, the 62-year-old philanthropist and wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, whose appearance in the Oval Office sparked widespread online commentary and before-and-after comparisons. The other woman, Barbera Thornhill, an ambassador-at-large appointed by the president, also faced online scrutiny for her appearance. Meghan, who has previously been vocal about choosing not to get filler or undergo major cosmetic surgeries, expressed frustration that these specific, heavily altered aesthetics are being treated as the default representation of Republican women.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Weighs In

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Many commenters agreed with McCain's comments on 'Mar-a-Lago wives.'

Commenters agreed with the journalist's comments. “You must have been looking at the Mar-a-Lago wives,” wrote one. “I came here to say something s---- to you, but no, you’re right,” said another. Other critics thought Meghan was being too superficial. “You are nuts if you think that botched elective surgery is the problem with your party. Platforming women who accuse child victims of lying about being sexually assaulted is where you might want to start with your look in the mirror,” said one.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Other commenters blasted McCain's hypocrisy.

“Good luck your entire base is now all incels, wife beaters, pedos, conmen, criminals, and N----. What did you do to stop it? Absolutely nothing. I miss your dad’s old Republican Party,” said another. Others pointed to McCain’s hypocrisy, saying she was the target of social media comments about her own appearance. “So the problem is with the women who have had cosmetic surgery and not the people who mock and insult them?" one individual asked. "This seems rather backward in my opinion. This take is not spicy but actually disappointing coming from someone who too has also experienced being mocked for your appearance and weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Laura Loomer has also been accused of altering her face.