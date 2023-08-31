OK Magazine
Mitch McConnell's Doctor Clears Him for Work After Health Scare, Blames Freezing Incident on Previous Concussion

Source: mega
By:

Aug. 31 2023

Mitch McConnell's doctor Brian P. Monahan believes the politician is just fine after his scary ordeal on Wednesday, August 30.

One day later, the medical professional wrote a letter to explain what was to blame for McConnell, 81, suddenly freezing up and staring off into the distance during a press conference.

Source: mega

Mitch McConnell's appearance over the last few years has sparked concerns.

"I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his scheduled as planned," Dr. Monahan wrote.

"Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and also be expected as a result of dehydration," he added.

Source: mega

The politician insisted he was fine despite suffering a medical incident.

Later the day, President Joe Biden, 80, was asked for an update on the situation.

"Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke. We always – I know people don't believe that's the case – but we have disagreements politically – but he's a good friend," he replied. "And so, I'm going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don't know enough to know."

As OK! reported, McConnell was in the middle of responding to a reporter when the episode occurred, prompting two aides to assist him for a minute. It was the second time the occurence happened in public, the first being in July.

In that instance, after not speaking for 30 seconds, he was escorted away from the crowd, but he eventually returned to finish his Q&A.

"Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?" someone asked, referring to a fall that resulted in a rib fracture and concussion.

"I'm fine," he responded.

"You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?" asked a reporter, to which he said, "Yeah."

The Republican hasn't revealed whether he wants to run for another term in 2026.

