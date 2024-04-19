Megyn Kelly Claims There Is 'No Way in H---' She's Voting for President Joe Biden Due to His Stance on Transgender Issues
Megyn Kelly and President Joe Biden do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to transgender issues.
On the Friday, April 19, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist fumed the 81-year-old definitely wouldn't be getting her vote after his administration released revived Title IX rules that are meant to expand rights of LGBTQ+ students and staff members at campuses, as well as offer new protections for victims of sexual assault.
"I can't believe this…Let me just start with this…I had a long contentious relationship with Donald Trump, you may be aware. And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't," she began. "It had gone crazy with DEI and with the trans ideology nonsense which was being shoved down my own kids' throats at school."
Kelly recalled a moment when she confessed to her doctor that she voted for Trump in 2020. When asked why, she explained it was about "what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well."
She claimed she was "horrified" by Biden's decision.
"What's happened today as a result of the change in Title IX is that your daughter or you — if you are a college age woman — will now have to go into your college bathroom, your college locker room and be faced with men posing as women," she alleged. "Many of whom are only there because they get off on wearing women's clothing."
- Megyn Kelly Addresses 'Unhinged' Conspiracy Theory That She Is Secretly Nicole Brown Simpson: 'Let It Go'
- 'The Guy Who Got Away': Megyn Kelly Claims O.J. Simpson Will Be Remembered as a 'Double Murderer' With a 'Great Personality'
- 'He's Going to Get Convicted': Megyn Kelly Says the Jury Will 'Hate' Donald Trump Ahead of Hush Money Trial
She claimed this meant they would "literally" be physically aroused in these spaces and that the evidence would be visible because they would be "wearing a dress into the women's locker room."
"Your kid's gonna have to look at it, and there's not a d--- thing you can do about it. Nothing!" she insisted. "No lawmaker has voted on this. No Congress has passed this. Joe Biden did it with his education secretary."
The podcast host went on to allege that Biden may not even be "calling the shots" when it comes to this decision.
"Do you really think Joe Biden's woke? You really think he cares whether the trans person has access to your naked daughter as she gets ready for swimming?" she asked. "No, that's not what it is. It's his handlers."
She concluded by confirming there is "no way in h---" she will be voting for President Biden in the 2024 election.
This is far from the first time Kelly has come out swinging when it comes to arguments on transgender rights. Earlier this year, she praised Caitlyn Jenner for her controversial views on how trans athletes should be allowed to compete in sports.
"Caitlyn Jenner is out there every day tweeting about this kind of thing. [She] understands how unfair this is," she said in March. "I think most trans people probably agree with us. It's just the few who try to take advantage of sport."