OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

Megyn Kelly Claims There Is 'No Way in H---' She's Voting for President Joe Biden Due to His Stance on Transgender Issues

megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues pp
Source: @megynkelly/youtube; mega
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Megyn Kelly and President Joe Biden do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to transgender issues.

On the Friday, April 19, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist fumed the 81-year-old definitely wouldn't be getting her vote after his administration released revived Title IX rules that are meant to expand rights of LGBTQ+ students and staff members at campuses, as well as offer new protections for victims of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly said 'trans ideology nonsense' was being 'shoved down kids' throats.'

"I can't believe this…Let me just start with this…I had a long contentious relationship with Donald Trump, you may be aware. And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't," she began. "It had gone crazy with DEI and with the trans ideology nonsense which was being shoved down my own kids' throats at school."

Kelly recalled a moment when she confessed to her doctor that she voted for Trump in 2020. When asked why, she explained it was about "what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues
Source: mega

Joe Biden finalized revised Title IX rules.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed she was "horrified" by Biden's decision.

"What's happened today as a result of the change in Title IX is that your daughter or you — if you are a college age woman — will now have to go into your college bathroom, your college locker room and be faced with men posing as women," she alleged. "Many of whom are only there because they get off on wearing women's clothing."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement

She claimed this meant they would "literally" be physically aroused in these spaces and that the evidence would be visible because they would be "wearing a dress into the women's locker room."

"Your kid's gonna have to look at it, and there's not a d--- thing you can do about it. Nothing!" she insisted. "No lawmaker has voted on this. No Congress has passed this. Joe Biden did it with his education secretary."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly no way vote joe biden stance transgender issues
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

The podcast host went on to allege that Biden may not even be 'calling the shots' during his presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast host went on to allege that Biden may not even be "calling the shots" when it comes to this decision.

"Do you really think Joe Biden's woke? You really think he cares whether the trans person has access to your naked daughter as she gets ready for swimming?" she asked. "No, that's not what it is. It's his handlers."

She concluded by confirming there is "no way in h---" she will be voting for President Biden in the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

This is far from the first time Kelly has come out swinging when it comes to arguments on transgender rights. Earlier this year, she praised Caitlyn Jenner for her controversial views on how trans athletes should be allowed to compete in sports.

"Caitlyn Jenner is out there every day tweeting about this kind of thing. [She] understands how unfair this is," she said in March. "I think most trans people probably agree with us. It's just the few who try to take advantage of sport."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.