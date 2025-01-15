'Pitiful and Desperate': Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash After Ranting L.A. Fire Department Leaders Are 'Obese' and 'Out of Shape' Women

Megyn Kelly was criticized on social media after she insinuated the Los Angeles Fire Department's attempts to put out the rampant wildfires in Southern California were hindered by their efforts to promote diversity.

"I believe I speak for all females in Los Angeles when I say, we want a strong man to rescue us," the journalist boldly declared on a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "That’s what we want. Do we ask for too much?"