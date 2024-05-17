Megyn Kelly Mocks Kamala Harris for Trying to Seem Relatable by Telling Young Leaders to 'Kick That F------ Door Down’

In her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the host took the opportunity to ridicule Harris by bringing up her past relationship with Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco.

Referring to the relationship, Kelly insinuated, "Honestly, what had she done prior to being selected as Joe Biden's VP? I mean, nothing. She had an affair with a very prominent politician out in California that put her on the political map, and then she became Attorney General and then before you knew it, she was bounced into his running mate position."

"She wants to rewrite the story, the history about this is her being an empowered woman, and this is how it's done," the host continued. "This is what you have to do. If you want to succeed in your life. By that, she means we all need to sleep with Willie Brown."