Megyn Kelly Mocks Kamala Harris for Trying to Seem Relatable by Telling Young Leaders to 'Kick That F------ Door Down’
Megyn Kelly and radio personality Dan Bongino criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for using crude language in her comments on overcoming obstacles.
The critique took place during a discussion on Harris' speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies' Legislative Leadership Summit.
During the event, Harris urged young leaders to persevere despite facing challenges in their paths. She stated, "Don’t ever carry as a personal burden your capacity to do whatever you dream and aspire to do based on other people’s limited ability to see who can do what."
Harris further emphasized the importance of pushing through barriers by stating, "And then you need to kick that f----- door down."
In her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the host took the opportunity to ridicule Harris by bringing up her past relationship with Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco.
Referring to the relationship, Kelly insinuated, "Honestly, what had she done prior to being selected as Joe Biden's VP? I mean, nothing. She had an affair with a very prominent politician out in California that put her on the political map, and then she became Attorney General and then before you knew it, she was bounced into his running mate position."
"She wants to rewrite the story, the history about this is her being an empowered woman, and this is how it's done," the host continued. "This is what you have to do. If you want to succeed in your life. By that, she means we all need to sleep with Willie Brown."
- Don Lemon Hardly Avoided Former Boss Chris Licht at 'Mediaite' Anniversary Party After Ex-CNN CEO Fired Him From the Network
- 'I Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Lying' About Why Archewell Tax Return Was Late
- 'So Not Credible': Megyn Kelly 'Doesn't Believe a Word' Stormy Daniels Says About Her Alleged Encounter With Donald Trump
Bongino also joined the criticism by claiming that Harris' speech lacked sincerity. He remarked, "It is so scripted, so silly and so ridiculous. They’ve set themselves up in this preposterous trap right now."
Kelly continued her disparagement by describing Harris' speech as "cringey" and accused the Vice President of being overdramatic. She expressed her disbelief that Harris, who has achieved significant milestones in her career, would imply that breaking barriers is impossible.
Kelly compared Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama, alleging that both women exhibit bitterness despite their accomplishments.
She remarked, "Whenever you get the opportunity, you’ve got to rip on the country and your countrymen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This incident is not the first time the former journalist has criticized prominent women for their expressions. In a previous instance, she questioned former First Lady Obama's praise for Beyoncé and her influence on country music.
Kelly noted, "She always finds a way to work how downtrodden she’s been into her tweets and posts."