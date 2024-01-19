Megyn Kelly Feels 'Insulted and Bored' by Vice President Kamala Harris' Abilities as a Public Speaker: 'She Thinks She's Oprah'
Megyn Kelly slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' abilities as a public speaker on the Thursday, January 18, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
Following Harris' Wednesday, January 17, appearance on The View, the journalist opined that when the VP goes off script, it's "always word salad or inanity."
"She was on The View yesterday, being universally praised in the left wing press, how amazing and powerful she was, which are words you never hear about Kamala Harris," she said. "Oh my god, she went on I think in that same soundbite… these are lines."
"The thing that it makes it especially noxious to me is her acting ... she doesn't have it. She doesn't have the 'it' factor, the thing that penetrates the lens, the thing that makes people want to listen to you, that makes you a dynamic speaker," the podcast host continued. "She tries to 'explain things to people all the time,' as though she's talking to a two year old."
"And look, I talk to my audience about complex things all the time, and I never assume anybody understands a complex thing. I always give a couple lines of explanation because people are living their lives and they're not following politics day and night like I am," she explained. "But I don't treat them like they're idiots."
"I have a respect for my audience's intelligence that they deserve because I talk to my audience," Kelly added. "She talks to the people listening to her like she thinks they're on the short bus. Forgive me, but she does…"
"All I feel is insulted. My intelligence is insulted. I'm bored by you. I'm offended by you," she slammed the vice president. "The thing is, it almost makes me think of Oprah [Winfrey]."
"Back in the day when I was young and in law school and you turn on The Oprah Winfrey Show, you would hear something," the journalist recalled. "She was the one we got the 'aha moment' from. She would have this little catchphrase where you're like, oh, yeah, that's something to think about. And her team would set it to music and they’d slow down the interaction…and you’d be moved. You'd think, Oh, I feel inspired."
"She thinks she's Oprah. She thinks we're going to add a little twinkly music," Kelly said. "I'm going to say it like this. And even though it's total inanity, it's going to move people."
As OK! previously reported, Harris admitted during her appearance on The View that she was "scared as heck" of what the results could be in the upcoming election.
"You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office. Either without an opponent or scared," she said at the time. "So on all of those points, yes, we should ALL be scared."