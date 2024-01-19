Megyn Kelly Feels 'Insulted and Bored' by Vice President Kamala Harris' Abilities as a Public Speaker: 'She Thinks She's Oprah'

"She was on The View yesterday, being universally praised in the left wing press, how amazing and powerful she was, which are words you never hear about Kamala Harris," she said. "Oh my god, she went on I think in that same soundbite… these are lines."

"The thing that it makes it especially noxious to me is her acting ... she doesn't have it. She doesn't have the 'it' factor, the thing that penetrates the lens, the thing that makes people want to listen to you, that makes you a dynamic speaker," the podcast host continued. "She tries to 'explain things to people all the time,' as though she's talking to a two year old."