Megyn Kelly Mocks Sunny Hostin for Claiming Nikki Haley's Emotional Speech About Her Husband Didn't Feel 'Authentic'
Megyn Kelly called out The View co-host Sunny Hostin for her hesitance to believe Nikki Haley's tearful speech about her deployed husband that she gave in South Carolina on Tuesday.
"I didn't feel that it was authentic and I didn't trust it," Hostin said on a recent episode of the popular chat-fest. "I guess I have a dark heart."
"But her approval ratings went up when her husband was attacked and she stood up for him," Hostin continued. "So, I read into this moment, 'If I now throw in a little tear, my approval ratings will go up again.'"
After playing the clip on the Thursday, February 22, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist quipped, "I like that she owns her dark heart."
As OK! previously reported, Haley's speech came days after political rival Donald Trump appeared to imply her husband — who is a Major in the National Guard currently serving in Africa — had abandoned her throughout her presidential campaign.
"She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'" Trump told the crowd at a South Carolina rally. "She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."
Haley hit back at the 77-year-old that same weekend, challenging the controversial politician "get on a debate stage and say it to my face."
"I have long talked about the fact that we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75," she added. "Donald Trump claims that he would pass that. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being president of the United States."
This isn't the first time Hostin and Kelly haven't seen eye-to-eye on a subject. The former attorney recently recalled appearing on The O'Reilly Factor with her.
"It was Megyn Kelly on one side and I was on the other. What I did learn was how to lean in to being on television, because, I will tell you, she was fine and it was great and we would talk, and that red light came on and she became a completely different person, a very telegenic person, very aggressive, assertive, and it caught me off guard only one time," Hostin explained. "I only need to experience that once."
"People are always shocked that I worked at Fox, because they consider me to be extremely liberal and to the left," she noted at the time. "I'm actually not very far to the left, I'm a little more centrist. But, Fox was unlike any place I'd ever worked before, and unlike any place I've worked since. That's because it felt very cult-like."