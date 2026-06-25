Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Rosie O'Donnell Guest Hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
June 25 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off, and Megyn Kelly has thoughts about who is taking his chair.
The conservative commentator used her SiriusXM show on June 21 to go after Kimmel for naming Rosie O’Donnell as one of several guest hosts set to fill in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his summer break. Kimmel announced the rotating lineup last week, which also includes Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll.
Kimmel’s Trump Bait
“And, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel said. “You’re welcome.”
He added, “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone. OK?”
O’Donnell is scheduled to begin her guest-hosting stint Aug. 17, with Kimmel expected to return in early September.
Megyn Kelly Takes the Swing
Kelly mocked both the length of Kimmel’s vacation and his choice of guest hosts.
“Jimmy Kimmel’s going on vacay for two months. Do you have a two-month vacay? Probably not. Do you have 30 acres in Martha’s Vineyard? Probably not,” Kelly said.
She called the lineup “a litany of left-wing comedians,” adding, “So, he’s got to find people who are lesser than he is.”
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Kelly then played a recent clip of O’Donnell telling journalist Jim Acosta, “I think Kamala won. I do. And I think that we’re going to find all this out.”
Mocking the comment, Kelly said, “I was told by some reliable sources that election denialism is wrong and basically makes you an insurrectionist or a supporter.”
Old Feuds, New Slot
Kelly also went after O’Donnell over a past video in which the comedian discussed having a cold sore.
“So, MAGA gave her herpes, and now she’s guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel,” Kelly said. “Uh, note to the guests, don’t get too close. Do not do the hello kiss when you arrive on stage.”
The segment revived more than one feud at once. O’Donnell has been one of Trump’s most consistent celebrity critics and left the U.S. for Ireland with her child before Trump returned to office. She has also tangled with Kelly before, calling her a “spineless wanna be barbie” in 2018 after Kelly criticized Jane Fonda.
Kimmel’s guest-host pick may only last a week, but the outrage cycle around it is already working overtime.