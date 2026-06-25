Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Rosie O'Donnell Guest Hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

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Kimmel’s Trump Bait

“And, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel said. “You’re welcome.” He added, “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone. OK?” O’Donnell is scheduled to begin her guest-hosting stint Aug. 17, with Kimmel expected to return in early September.

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Megyn Kelly Takes the Swing

Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE She also mocked Jimmy Kimmel’s extended vacation.

Kelly mocked both the length of Kimmel’s vacation and his choice of guest hosts. “Jimmy Kimmel’s going on vacay for two months. Do you have a two-month vacay? Probably not. Do you have 30 acres in Martha’s Vineyard? Probably not,” Kelly said. She called the lineup “a litany of left-wing comedians,” adding, “So, he’s got to find people who are lesser than he is.”

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE She called Jimmy Kimmel's guest hosts 'a litany of left-wing comedians.'

Kelly then played a recent clip of O’Donnell telling journalist Jim Acosta, “I think Kamala won. I do. And I think that we’re going to find all this out.” Mocking the comment, Kelly said, “I was told by some reliable sources that election denialism is wrong and basically makes you an insurrectionist or a supporter.”

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Old Feuds, New Slot

Source: MEGA The segment revived Rosie O'Donnell's long-running feuds.

Kelly also went after O’Donnell over a past video in which the comedian discussed having a cold sore. “So, MAGA gave her herpes, and now she’s guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel,” Kelly said. “Uh, note to the guests, don’t get too close. Do not do the hello kiss when you arrive on stage.”

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell has been one of the president's most consistent critics.