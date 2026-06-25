or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Rosie O'Donnell Guest Hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O’Donnell.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized Jimmy Kimmel’s guest-host lineup.

Profile Image

June 25 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off, and Megyn Kelly has thoughts about who is taking his chair.

The conservative commentator used her SiriusXM show on June 21 to go after Kimmel for naming Rosie O’Donnell as one of several guest hosts set to fill in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his summer break. Kimmel announced the rotating lineup last week, which also includes Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel’s Trump Bait

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

“And, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel said. “You’re welcome.”

He added, “And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone. OK?”

O’Donnell is scheduled to begin her guest-hosting stint Aug. 17, with Kimmel expected to return in early September.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Takes the Swing

Image of She also mocked Jimmy Kimmel’s extended vacation.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE

She also mocked Jimmy Kimmel’s extended vacation.

Kelly mocked both the length of Kimmel’s vacation and his choice of guest hosts.

“Jimmy Kimmel’s going on vacay for two months. Do you have a two-month vacay? Probably not. Do you have 30 acres in Martha’s Vineyard? Probably not,” Kelly said.

She called the lineup “a litany of left-wing comedians,” adding, “So, he’s got to find people who are lesser than he is.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of She called Jimmy Kimmel's guest hosts 'a litany of left-wing comedians.'
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

She called Jimmy Kimmel's guest hosts 'a litany of left-wing comedians.'

Kelly then played a recent clip of O’Donnell telling journalist Jim Acosta, “I think Kamala won. I do. And I think that we’re going to find all this out.”

Mocking the comment, Kelly said, “I was told by some reliable sources that election denialism is wrong and basically makes you an insurrectionist or a supporter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Old Feuds, New Slot

Image of The segment revived Rosie O'Donnell's long-running feuds.
Source: MEGA

The segment revived Rosie O'Donnell's long-running feuds.

Kelly also went after O’Donnell over a past video in which the comedian discussed having a cold sore.

“So, MAGA gave her herpes, and now she’s guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel,” Kelly said. “Uh, note to the guests, don’t get too close. Do not do the hello kiss when you arrive on stage.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rosie O'Donnell has been one of the president's most consistent critics.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has been one of the president's most consistent critics.

The segment revived more than one feud at once. O’Donnell has been one of Trump’s most consistent celebrity critics and left the U.S. for Ireland with her child before Trump returned to office. She has also tangled with Kelly before, calling her a “spineless wanna be barbie” in 2018 after Kelly criticized Jane Fonda.

Kimmel’s guest-host pick may only last a week, but the outrage cycle around it is already working overtime.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.