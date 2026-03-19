FBI Looking Into 'Suspicious Vehicle' Seen in Nancy Guthrie's Neighborhood 'Morning Before' She Went Missing
March 19 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Nancy Grace revealed authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are now looking into a "suspicious vehicle" that was seen in the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood on the morning of January 31, the last day she was seen.
On the Wednesday, March 19, episode of "Crime Stories With Nancy Guthrie" the legal commentator discussed the update with investigative reporter David Mack.
The FBI Is Looking for Footage of a Car
"The FBI is looking for every possible surveillance camera, Ring doorbell camera that they can find pointing towards the road to get a shot of this suspicious vehicle," Mack shared. "They’re asking for a block of time [from 10] to 11:30 a.m., on January 31, the morning before the kidnapping that took place later that night."
"Now, 'suspicious'? Not exactly sure what that means, but it stuck out — and it stuck out during the day time," he emphasized. "That says a lot."
Grace has been commenting on Guthrie's disappearance for weeks, and like many, is confused as to why authorities haven't uncovered any leads since Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
"I’ve been asking that question since about Day 2 of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. I’ve been wondering, how is this happening?" the TV journalist said at Variety’s inaugural True Crime Summit at the SXSW festival on Friday, March 13.
Do Authorities Have Any Suspects in Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance?
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As OK! reported, authorities are still looking for the masked and armed man seen on Guthrie's doorbell camera seemingly trying to disable the device.
Though DNA other than Savannah Guthrie's mom was found inside the home, the material is "mixed," with Sheriff Chris Nanos explaining it could take "months" to analyze.
Drops of the grandmother's blood were found on her front porch, and her current state of health is unknown. However, it was revealed she takes essential daily medication and uses a pacemaker.
Sheriff Says They Have a Motive
On March, 12, the sheriff confirmed they have a motive in the suspected kidnapping.
"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," Chris explained on NBC News, noting they weren't revealing that info publicly.
Weeks ago, ransom notes were sent to the Today star's family demanding money in cryptocurrency, and though they offered to make a deal with the alleged kidnappers, nothing ever came of it.
Savannah has pleaded for her mother's return in a few Instagram videos, and most recently acknowledged her mom may no longer be alive.
However, they're still holding out hope for her safe return and are offering a reward of up to $1 million for anyone that shares information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."
The missing mother's loved ones have been cleared as suspects.