'Creepy' Melania Trump Criticized Over 'Insincere' Speech About 'Love' at International Women of Courage Event: Watch
Melania Trump's haters were left unimpressed by her speech at the International Women of Courage awards ceremony.
The wife of President Donald Trump defined courage as a "strength that is based in love" as she spoke to guests and awards recipients at the State Department for the annual event on Tuesday, April 1.
"These extraordinary women illuminate the transformative power of love in shaping our world," the first lady said of the honorees — including Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, who was held in captivity by Hamas for 55 days in Gaza, where she said she was sexually assaulted.
Melania continued: "Their journeys remind us that true courage is born from a deep commitment to others, showing the love fuels the call for justice."
During her speech, the Slovenian immigrant additionally connected with the award winners on a personal level, as she attempted to relate to the diverse group by opening up about struggles she's overcome in her own life.
"I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times. Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles," Melania expressed.
The first lady also spotlighted one honoree in particular, Georgiana Pascu of Romania, whom she used as an example of a person who "loves in action."
"Georgiana is a 'watchdog' who defends the dignity of Romanians whose voices cannot be heard," Melania explained of the individual, who advocates for the rights of institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities. "Thanks to Georgiana’s brave work, dozens of offenders have been charged with human trafficking, exploitation and even organized crime."
Other recipients of the International Women of Courage Award included human rights advocate Henriette Da of Burkina Faso, investigative journalist Namini Wijedasa of Sri Lanka and women’s rights leader Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit of South Sunday.
Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj of Yemen also received an award for her work in bringing worldwide attention to those abducted and forcibly detained Yemenis, as well as Major Velena Iga of Papua New Guinea, who advocates to stop violence against women and human trafficking.
Lastly, Angelique Songco of the Philippines, known as "Mama Ranger," was among those recognized. She is the leader of a small team of rangers who have dedicated their lives to protect Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park from illegal fishing and poaching.
After Melania's speech hit social media, critics complained about the "insincere" and inauthentic feel of her words, with some claiming it felt robotic.
"My god is she creepy," one hater snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another person called her "the worst first lady ever," alleging, "she doesn’t even live with her husband. She still lives in Florida, lol."
"On its own, not creepy. Teleprompter wooden, yes. But the darker affiliation she has is utterly bizarre and her words are hollow like "Eva Braun has something to say about social awareness, shhhhhhh," a third troll said, comparing Melania to the wife of Adolf Hitler.
Meanwhile, a fourth X user insisted, "she’s so…insincere, that her efforts to appear sincere only emphasize the opposite," and a fifth individual admitted, "she wouldn't know love if it sat on her face."
Other reactions included questions like "what is she talking about?" and "what language is @FLOTUS speaking?"