Melania Trump and Son Barron Kept a Low Profile at Trump Tower in the Wake of Donald's Guilty Verdict: Was 'Like a Funeral'
Though Melania Trump never appeared at husband Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City, she apparently supported him behind the scenes alongside son Barron in the wake of the guilty verdict against him.
“Everyone gathered around Trump at Trump Tower," a source revealed to Page Six. “It’s was like a funeral… There was hope all day and then none!”
It's unclear when the model, 54, and Barron, 18, arrived at their Manhattan home, but according to the insider, they "were smuggled in through the side entrance."
“Everyone says Melania and the entire family are rallying around the former president. But the mood is nonetheless gloomy and gloomier right now. It’s definitely viewed as a downer at Mar-a-Lago," the source shared. “Everyone is upset. Trump talked to both Melania and all his children, including Ivanka. [But] Trump says the real verdict will take place in November when the people vote.”
“Everyone was hoping for him to get off or at least get a hung jury… the fact it happened rather quickly has everyone in a tizzy. But Trump’s friends say it’s not unexpected, and they’re prepared for the next steps, including the appeal," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents on Thursday, May 30.
Outside the courtroom, Donald went on a rant about the decision made by the jury.
"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he stated. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."
"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he told reporters. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."
Donald continued to claim the Biden administration and other Democrats are trying to interfere with his campaign.
"I think it's just a disgrace," he added. "We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."
"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much," he concluded.