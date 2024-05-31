OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump and Son Barron Kept a Low Profile at Trump Tower in the Wake of Donald's Guilty Verdict: Was 'Like a Funeral'

melania trump supported donald trump tower verdict
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Melania Trump never appeared at husband Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City, she apparently supported him behind the scenes alongside son Barron in the wake of the guilty verdict against him.

“Everyone gathered around Trump at Trump Tower," a source revealed to Page Six. “It’s was like a funeral… There was hope all day and then none!”

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump supported donald trump tower verdict
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial case.

It's unclear when the model, 54, and Barron, 18, arrived at their Manhattan home, but according to the insider, they "were smuggled in through the side entrance."

“Everyone says Melania and the entire family are rallying around the former president. But the mood is nonetheless gloomy and gloomier right now. It’s definitely viewed as a downer at Mar-a-Lago," the source shared. “Everyone is upset. Trump talked to both Melania and all his children, including Ivanka. [But] Trump says the real verdict will take place in November when the people vote.”

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump supported donald trump tower verdict
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke out after the verdict was read.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everyone was hoping for him to get off or at least get a hung jury… the fact it happened rather quickly has everyone in a tizzy. But Trump’s friends say it’s not unexpected, and they’re prepared for the next steps, including the appeal," the source added.

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents on Thursday, May 30.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump supported donald trump tower verdict
Source: mega

The mood at Trump Tower was 'gloomy.'

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Outside the courtroom, Donald went on a rant about the decision made by the jury.

"The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people," he stated. "And they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here."

"We have a Soros-backed DA and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man," he told reporters. "It's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our constitution."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump supported donald trump tower verdict
Source: mega

Donald Trump declared he's a 'very innocent man.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald continued to claim the Biden administration and other Democrats are trying to interfere with his campaign.

"I think it's just a disgrace," he added. "We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."

"But this was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should've never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much," he concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.