Donald Trump Had 'Major Talk' With Wife Melania About Her Rare Public Appearances: 'I Really Need You'
Despite Melania Trump's best efforts, it looks like she won't be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.
After the 52-year-old was seen dining with Donald Trump at their Mar-a-Lago resort on Easter Sunday, April 9 — marking the first time she had been seen since her husband's arraignment — an insider spilled she agreed to be a fixture in 45's campaign prior to their outing.
“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,'” a source told a news outlet. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”
The former first lady also tweeted “Happy Easter!” with a photo of a rose, making that her first post since the former POTUS' arrest on Tuesday, April 4.
As OK! reported, Melania was noticeably absent when the disgraced politician turned himself in to authorities at Manhattan Criminal Court after he was indicted one week prior in connection to an alleged hush money payment of $130,000 made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 following their 2006 affair.
She was also MIA when the first president of the United States to be charged with criminal activity gave his post-arrest speech at Mar-a-Lago — despite Melania carrying on with her life at the resort amid her husband's legal woes.
Seemingly bothered by his wife's absence, Donald failed to give Melania a shout-out while thanking his family for their love and support at this time.
An insider suggested that while Melania "remains angry" about his wildly public affair with Daniels, that's not necessarily the reason why she hasn't been by Donald's side as he continues to make headlines.
According to a source, all of Donald's political events are "not comfortable for her."
"Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone," they continued. "At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight."
However, unfortunately for the mother-of-one, it appears that she has now been dragged into Donald's campaigning moving forward.
Following their weekend discussion about Melania upping her appearances, the two were seen having Easter brunch behind velvet ropes in their resort's ballroom.
“She wanted just to be alone with him; that was her request," one source spilled of their holiday meal, with another noting: “The fact it was the two of them alone was a big statement. This was a statement [saying], ‘We are together, I stand by my husband.'”
