Melania Trump Awkwardly Urges People to 'Protest in Peace' Before Plugging Her New Movie

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump made a stiff plea for unity in response to the disorder in Minnesota during an interview promoting her new documentary. At the top of an appearance Fox & Friends on Tuesday, January 27, the first lady was coaxed into giving a statement about "unifying both sides" amid the sweeping outrage over the fatal shootings of two citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis. "We need to unify, I'm calling for unity," she said awkwardly. "I know my husband, the president, had a great call yesterday with the governor [Tim Walz] and the mayor [Jacob Frey], and they're working together to make it peaceful, without riots."

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: Melania Trump takes a break from promoting her movie to call for unity and praises her husband for how he’s dealt with Minnesota leadership. Does she seriously think we’re buying this?pic.twitter.com/XQDxQEzElH — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) January 27, 2026 Source: @MAGALieTracker/x Melania Trump was forced to comment on the chaos in Minneapolis after the second fatal ICE shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox & Friends/YouTube 'I'm against the violence,' the former model declared.

"I'm against the violence. So please, if you protest, protest in peace," the former model added, before reiterating, "We need to unify in these times." Melania's remarks come after Donald Trump blamed the latest ICE shooting victim Alex Pretti for having a gun on him when he was killed on Saturday, January 24. "I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also," the president, 79, told Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Dawsey on Sunday, January 25.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Shot Him So Many Times'

Source: mega Alex Pretti was killed by ICE agents on Saturday, January 24.

However, the 37-year-old ICU nurse was not only lawfully permitted to carry the firearm, but video footage showed agents appearing to find and remove it from his waist during the altercation that led to his death. A woman who filmed the shooting said in a sworn testimony: "It didn’t look like he was trying to resist, just trying to help the woman up. I didn’t see him with a gun." "They threw him to the ground. Four or five agents had him on the ground and they just started shooting him. They shot him so many times … I don’t know why they shot him. He was only helping. I was five feet from him and they just shot him …"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Border Control Claims ICE Agents Are 'Victims'

Source: mega Renee Good was shot in the head by an ICE agent on January 7.

She continued, "The man did not approach the agents with a gun. He approached them with a camera. He was just trying to help a woman get up and they took him to the ground." Meanwhile, Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino told CNN on Sunday, "The suspect did bring a weapon, a loaded nine-millimeter high-capacity handgun, to a riot." He also claimed Pretti "was in the scene actively impeding and assaulting law enforcement," labeling the ICE agents "the victims." ICE's first victim, Renee Good, was similarly labeled a "domestic terrorist" by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she was gunned down on January 7. Noem alleged the 37-year-old mother was trying to harm the agents with her car when she was shot in the head.

What Is Melania Trump's New Documentary About?

Source: mega Melania Trump's new documentary hits theaters on Friday, January 30.