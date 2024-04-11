OK Magazine
Donald Trump Employee Who Made Loving Video Montage of Melania Trump Might Be Fired, Claims Former Aide

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

An employee who crafted a heartwarming video montage featuring Melania Trump could be facing termination for being "off-brand."

The footage which showcased a number of intimate moments between the couple was posted by former President Donald Trump on his social media site, Truth Social.

Source: mega

Donald Trump might fire an employee over social media video.

According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the ex-first lady, "Whoever compiled this footage to create this montage of Melania definitely didn't know the back stories to some of these instances & how 'off brand' this is. You may soon hear, 'You're fired!'"

She tweeted, "When you play with fire, you get burned, even if you weren't the one holding the match."

Source: mega

Melania Trump has been absent on the campaign trail.

This comes as critics note Melania's conspicuous retreat from the public eye amidst her husband's ongoing legal battles and campaign activities, in stark contrast to her more engaged stance during the 2016 election period.

Wolkoff, once a close confidante and initial hire of Melania post-Trump's election victory, expressed strong disapproval of the video montage in which Trump praises his wife, referring to it as a strategic move by the Trump camp.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is the preemptive Republican nominee for president.

The controversy deepened when the former president shared the sentimental clip following disparaging remarks aimed at Melania's demeanor during a recent fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida. During the event, the Trump campaign generated over $50 million for the former president's bid in 2024.

Despite Donald's adoring words, social media users zeroed in on Melania's facial expressions during the event, hinting at underlying tensions within the high-profile couple.

Source: mega

Donald allegedly cheated on Melania with Stormy Daniels.

Winston Wolkoff, whose relationship with Melania soured leading to her White House departure in 2018, dismissed theories of Melania feeling betrayed by her staff during her previous tenure as first lady, attributing her absence in the current campaign to divergent reasons.

Source: ok!

"The AUDACITY!" Winston Wolkoff tweeted. "For any human being to make EXCUSES for Melania Trump not campaigning with Donald because she 'felt betrayed by her staff' is PATHETIC. Melania LIED & watched the media & her WH CRUCIFY me & then she used her DOJ to try and SILENCE me," she added. "EVIL!"

Winston Wolkoff left her unpaid position as Melania's aide following the publication of a New York Times report on her company, WIS Services, reportedly being paid $26 million to organize Trump's inauguration.

