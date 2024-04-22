OK Magazine
Melania Trump Warned Donald His Secrets Would Be 'Exposed' If He Ran for President, Ex-Aide Reveals

Apr. 22 2024

Melania Trump apparently gave a stark warning to her husband, Donald Trump, when he was mulling over running for president.

"Melania Trump told me, 'I told Donald that if he ran for president, he be ready for everything to be opened up & exposed.' I asked, 'Are you ready for everything about to come out?' She made one of her favorite gestures, a 'That's that! If it happens, it happens.' She meant it when she said, 'He knows he better be ready,'" Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 17.

Melania Trump apparently warned her husband about running for president.

In the post, Stephanie also included a screenshot from a Forbes article speculating who would be called as witnesses in Trump's hush money trial. Melania's name appears to be photoshopped in red crayon.

Melania, 53, has yet to show her face in court, but if she does, it might help out her husband.

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

"There's no question that Melania is the most important family member to be there," Mark Bederow, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office, told Business Insider.

Melania Trump hasn't supported her husband at the trial just yet.

"Certainly, if Melania were there supporting him, that potentially sends a message that 'I support him, I'm OK, I believe, perhaps, this didn't happen,'" Bederow said. "I think that can only have a positive impact on the jury."

As OK! previously reported, there's been speculation that Melania is having a hard time dealing with the trial. (Donald, 77, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election. He has denied any wrongdoing.)

Though Melania may have mixed feelings about the ongoing court proceedings, "she's not going anywhere. She's there for him," a source told Daily Mail. "They're going through it together. She's been the rock of the family."

The trial is 'humiliating' for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham claims.

According to Stephanie Grisham, she believes Melania has a good reason for wanting to stay out of the spotlight during this time.

"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," the former White House Press Secretary said during an interview with CNN.

"She didn't take it lightly at all. We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man. She's a very independent and strong woman," Grisham said, referring to when the accusations were first made public.

