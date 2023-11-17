Melania Trump's Former Advisor Claims 'Betrayal Is the Norm' in the Ex-Prez's Family

Stephanie not only served as Melania's aide for just over a year, she was also friends with the socialite for more than 15 years. However, their long term relationship turned sour in 2018, with the 52-year-old claiming she felt like she'd been "thrown under the bus" by her ex-pal. She's since become a staunch critic of the Trump family.

On September 1, 2020, Stephanie's tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady hit shelves — and it was full of bombshell accusations about the former first lady.

"My sixth sense warned me not to trust the Trumps. By my heart said: 'Melania is not one of them. She's one of us,'" she wrote in the book.