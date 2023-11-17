Melania Trump's Former Advisor Claims 'Betrayal Is the Norm' in the Ex-Prez's Family
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former senior advisor to First Lady Melania Trump, gave a firm warning about the embattled ex-president's family.
"BETRAYAL is the norm in Trump World — even to FAMILY & FRIENDS," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 13. "As soon as you raise the alarm about their nefarious activities they make sure to cast you in an unflattering light & GAG you from speaking the truth with false accusations, non-disclosure agreements, & subpoenas."
Stephanie also blasted the mother-of-one — who shares Barron, 17, with husband Donald Trump — in a scathing social media post shared this past July.
"Gaslighting & Deflection is part of the Trump Playbook. @MELANIATRUMP is the QUEEN of BETRAYAL, DECEIT, LIES & GRIFT," she penned to X at the time. "So the irony that Melania is maintaining a low profile because 'SHE' feels 'betrayed & disappointed by some friends, aides, & family members' is BS."
Stephanie not only served as Melania's aide for just over a year, she was also friends with the socialite for more than 15 years. However, their long term relationship turned sour in 2018, with the 52-year-old claiming she felt like she'd been "thrown under the bus" by her ex-pal. She's since become a staunch critic of the Trump family.
On September 1, 2020, Stephanie's tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady hit shelves — and it was full of bombshell accusations about the former first lady.
"My sixth sense warned me not to trust the Trumps. By my heart said: 'Melania is not one of them. She's one of us,'" she wrote in the book.
"I thought I had an amazing friend. But when it really counted, Melania wasn't there for me," Stephanie alleged in the pages of her tell-all tome. "It suddenly became painfully real to me that she wasn't really my friend, in the true sense of the word."
She also claimed that the "secret" to Melania's happiness was to be "authentically and unapologetically skin-deep."
Stephanie added, "Her behavior hasn't changed from her pre-first lady days; she's just more visible now."
Stephanie also wrote that she often felt publicly "shamed" by Melania.
"What a fool I was thinking I could make a difference in the middle of this den of thieves," she said.