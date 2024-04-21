OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump's Courtroom Support Could Be 'Very Powerful' in Donald's Hush Money Trial, Defense Attorney Claims

melania trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 21 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Melania Trump show up for her husband?

In a recent interview, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office Mark Bederow claimed the 53-year-old could help the Donald Trump’s image in the eyes of the jury for his hush money case.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump and Donald Trump tied the knot in 2007.

While most family members of defendants tend to sit out the slogging jury-selection process, Mark said, "There's no question that Melania is the most important family member to be there."

Bederow noted how Melania’s courtroom support could be "potentially very powerful" given the nature of the case, which surrounds Donald’s alleged payment to p--- actress Stormy Daniels in order to hide their extra-marital affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania’s presence could make the former president appear like a wholesome, beloved husband and father.

"Certainly, if Melania were there supporting him, that potentially sends a message that 'I support him, I'm OK, I believe, perhaps, this didn't happen,'" Bederow stated. "I think that can only have a positive impact on the jury."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump and Donald Trump share son Barron Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, while Melania’s appearance in court could help Donald, his wild rants on Truth Social related to Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, are likely not helping him.

In a post from Friday, April 19, Donald claimed Juan has been "railroading him" to appease his "friends" in his ongoing hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

The 77-year-old wrote how the judged gag order has banned him from discussing "the most important of topics," including the judge's alleged "totally disqualifying conflict of interest."

"Almost every Legal Scholar and Expert has stated that there is 'NO CASE,' that this is a SCAM brought about by a Corrupt District Attorney, Alvin Bragg," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump has largely been missing from Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Donald then reiterated repeated prior allegations that Bragg supposedly "let Violent Crime in New York flourish at levels never seen before," and accused him of "working with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ" to "harm" his campaign for the 2024 election.

"THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. MAGA2024!" he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald originally slammed Juan in a Truth Social post from March.

"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the politician ranted. "In other words, he hates me!"

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was president from 2017-2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," he added. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."

"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about TRUMP," Donald continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"He is devastated and scared!" Trump insisted. "These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"

Business Insider spoke with Mark.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.