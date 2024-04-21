Melania Trump's Courtroom Support Could Be 'Very Powerful' in Donald's Hush Money Trial, Defense Attorney Claims
Will Melania Trump show up for her husband?
In a recent interview, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office Mark Bederow claimed the 53-year-old could help the Donald Trump’s image in the eyes of the jury for his hush money case.
While most family members of defendants tend to sit out the slogging jury-selection process, Mark said, "There's no question that Melania is the most important family member to be there."
Bederow noted how Melania’s courtroom support could be "potentially very powerful" given the nature of the case, which surrounds Donald’s alleged payment to p--- actress Stormy Daniels in order to hide their extra-marital affair.
Melania’s presence could make the former president appear like a wholesome, beloved husband and father.
"Certainly, if Melania were there supporting him, that potentially sends a message that 'I support him, I'm OK, I believe, perhaps, this didn't happen,'" Bederow stated. "I think that can only have a positive impact on the jury."
As OK! previously reported, while Melania’s appearance in court could help Donald, his wild rants on Truth Social related to Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, are likely not helping him.
In a post from Friday, April 19, Donald claimed Juan has been "railroading him" to appease his "friends" in his ongoing hush money trial.
The 77-year-old wrote how the judged gag order has banned him from discussing "the most important of topics," including the judge's alleged "totally disqualifying conflict of interest."
"Almost every Legal Scholar and Expert has stated that there is 'NO CASE,' that this is a SCAM brought about by a Corrupt District Attorney, Alvin Bragg," he continued.
Donald then reiterated repeated prior allegations that Bragg supposedly "let Violent Crime in New York flourish at levels never seen before," and accused him of "working with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ" to "harm" his campaign for the 2024 election.
"THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. MAGA2024!" he concluded.
Donald originally slammed Juan in a Truth Social post from March.
"A very distinguished looking man ... nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the politician ranted. "In other words, he hates me!"
"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," he added. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I’m putting you in jail for 15 years."
"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn’t look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn’t say something bad about TRUMP," Donald continued.
"He is devastated and scared!" Trump insisted. "These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"
