Meri Brown Declares She's Living Her 'Best and Fullest Life' After Kody Split

Gushing that she's "laughing with friends and feeling all the joy," Meri explained she's doing "all the things that I'm able and capable of" — things she likely wasn't able to explore amid her troublesome marriage to Kody, who now only has one wife, Robyn, after Meri, Christine and Janelle left him.

"Being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am," she captioned the post.

Expressing that this is the real her, Meri continued: "Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go. There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot."