Meri Brown Declares She's Living Her 'Best and Fullest Life' After Kody Split
Meri Brown is thriving months after confirming her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.
Following years of ups and downs in her barely-there union with the patriarch, Meri is now "Living, laughing, doing, and being."
The Sister Wives star boasted about her joyful life during her trip to California, sharing a snap to Instagram of herself posing outside with a wide smile plastered on her face.
"Fun in the California sunshine? Yes please!!" she began her lengthy post, declaring: "Living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose."
Gushing that she's "laughing with friends and feeling all the joy," Meri explained she's doing "all the things that I'm able and capable of" — things she likely wasn't able to explore amid her troublesome marriage to Kody, who now only has one wife, Robyn, after Meri, Christine and Janelle left him.
"Being present, and being grateful for every single life experience that has made me who I am," she captioned the post.
Expressing that this is the real her, Meri continued: "Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift. People may come and go. There may be moments that cause me to pause, reflect, and pivot."
Reflecting on the past year that saw her announce her and Kody's decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage — which Kody previously dubbed a nonfunctional relationship — Meri shared that she's "recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something .... different."
Admitting that she doesn't exactly know what is in store for her future, Meri insisted she will "continue to embrace this beautiful thing called life, and will continue building and creating and serving."
Meanwhile, her fans were quick to speculate what may be around the corner for the reality star, with one suggesting, "I see a life partner in your future once the past is truly behind you. You deserve happiness."
Fans have watched Meri and Kody's marriage deteriorate over the years, especially after her 2015 catfish scandal, where she formed a relationship with someone online who she presumed to be a male but was actually a woman. Despite Meri's efforts to work on their relationship, Kody expressed multiple times on Sister Wives that there was nothing left to save.