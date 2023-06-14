'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Discusses Learning to Face Difficult Situations 'With Less Blinders and More Clarity' After Kody Split

"I'm not necessarily a believer of everything happens for a reason, but I'm a firm believer of when it happens, you can create purpose to it," she continued in the video. "And really, life is what you make of it."

Going on to address her divorce from the Brown family patriarch, Meri noted that although Instagram is not the "time or the place" to reveal "all her thoughts" about that situation, she explained that despite the struggles, she felt she was her "very best self" at the moment.

"I know that my timing was perfect," she added. "And that's all that matters."