'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Discusses Learning to Face Difficult Situations 'With Less Blinders and More Clarity' After Kody Split
Meri Brown took to Instagram on Monday, June 12, with a video sharing words of encouragement for fans searching for "clarity" through the difficult times in life, months after confirming her own split from ex-husband Kody Brown.
While sitting in her car, she revealed she'd previously been dwelling on the thoughts of "why couldn't this be different" and why couldn't certain things have happened "sooner" or on her "own timeline."
"I'm not necessarily a believer of everything happens for a reason, but I'm a firm believer of when it happens, you can create purpose to it," she continued in the video. "And really, life is what you make of it."
Going on to address her divorce from the Brown family patriarch, Meri noted that although Instagram is not the "time or the place" to reveal "all her thoughts" about that situation, she explained that despite the struggles, she felt she was her "very best self" at the moment.
"I know that my timing was perfect," she added. "And that's all that matters."
"Usually when we're in the middle of it, whatever IT happens to be at any given moment, we really just can't see it, what the purpose is, what we're supposed to learn from the situation," she captioned the clip.
"It's only when we get through to the other side, when we can see things with less blinders and more clarity, that things start to make sense," she penned. "So hold on, ride the ride, and be assured that eventually it will all make perfect."
Meri's message appeared to resonate with fans, who flooded the comments section with their own stories, as well as gratefulness for the TLC star's words of wisdom.
"Thanks for sharing your thoughts and your journey- keep living your best life you inspire others 💪💪💪💪," one user replied, while another said, "Thank you for (still) allowing us to see your journey. My opinion of you has only gotten higher and better!"
Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 and legally divorced in 2014, so that the father-of-18 could adopt his fourth wife Robyn's children from another marriage.
Despite the legal split, Meri and Kody remained spiritually married and continued to work on their faltering relationship for years before finally announcing they had "terminated" their relationship this past January.