Meryl Streep and Martin Short Spotted on Intimate Date Night in London Despite Split Rumors: Photo
May 18 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Meryl Streep and Martin Short reignited romance rumors when they cuddled up in London.
The stars sat close together during what appeared to be an intimate date night, per a viral photo shared to X on Sunday, May 17. In the snap, Streep, 76, leaned her head in toward the fellow actor, also 76, as they looked at a phone.
The outing comes after a source claimed their connection allegedly suffered following Short’s daughter Katherine Short’s suicide in February.
"[Meryl] loves Martin unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so broken," an insider told RadarOnline.com on Friday, May 15. "They have never referred to each other as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' per se, but they have been incredibly close."
The source added, "The hope is that once things start to calm down, they can find a way to reconnect."
When Did Meryl Streep and Martin Short Allegedly Start Seeing Each Other?
The duo initially sparked dating buzz in August 2024 when they held hands at the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere after-party in Los Angeles, Calif. A few months earlier, they sat together during the 2024 Golden Globes.
“They are just very good friends, nothing more,” Martin’s rep confirmed at the time.
The Three Amigos alum gushed over working with the Oscar winner on Only Murders in March 2024.
“It was one of the great thrills of my life,” he exclaimed at a For Your Consideration event. “In fact, the first day of shooting – which was rare because I’m not brand new – I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’”
He added, “The first scene we shot in Only Murders was a scene where we’re at the piano and we’re, kind of, flirting a little bit. The first shot set up is over her to me, so pressure’s on me and then we break down so that they can reverse the cameras and do her side. We go into [the] holding area and she just says, ‘OK, nerves to half.’ I go, ‘Wait a second, I was nervous. You can’t be nervous.’”
- Are Martin Short and Meryl Streep Still Dating? Latest Updates on Their Rumored Romance
- Meryl Streep and Martin Short's 'Romance Was the Worst-Kept Secret' on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building': Source
- Inside Martin Short's Family Life After His Daughter's Suicide: Meet His Late Wife Nancy Dolman and Their 3 Children
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Inside Martin Short and Meryl Streep's Past Relationships
Martin was wed to late wife Nancy Dolman from 1980 to 2010, while Meryl was married to Don Gummer between 1978 and 2017.
“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for the Devil Wears Prada star said in a statement to People in 2023.
They were last spotted out in public together at the 2018 Oscars, but Meryl was still wearing her wedding band at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain.
Martin’s former wife passed away in 2010, a heartbreaking moment he looked back on in the wake of Katherine’s death.
"Mental health and cancer, like my wife [had], are both diseases," he said on the May 10 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning. "Sometimes with diseases, they are terminal. My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."
He added, "So Nan's last words to me were, 'Martin, let me go.' And what she was saying was, 'Dad, let me go.' So I hold a deep desire. And that's why I'm involved in this organization, Bring Change to Mind ... taking mental health out of the shadows, not being ashamed of it, not hiding from the word 'suicide,' but accepting that this could be the last stage of an illness."