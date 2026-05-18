Meryl Streep and Martin Short Spotted on Intimate Date Night in London Despite Split Rumors: Photo

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Meryl Streep and Martin Short reignited romance rumors when they cuddled up in London. The stars sat close together during what appeared to be an intimate date night, per a viral photo shared to X on Sunday, May 17. In the snap, Streep, 76, leaned her head in toward the fellow actor, also 76, as they looked at a phone.

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Source: @AudeJavel79/X Meryl Streep cuddled up to Martin Short at dinner.

The outing comes after a source claimed their connection allegedly suffered following Short’s daughter Katherine Short’s suicide in February. "[Meryl] loves Martin unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so broken," an insider told RadarOnline.com on Friday, May 15. "They have never referred to each other as 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' per se, but they have been incredibly close." The source added, "The hope is that once things start to calm down, they can find a way to reconnect."

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When Did Meryl Streep and Martin Short Allegedly Start Seeing Each Other?

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep and Martin Short's relationship reportedly suffered after his daughter's death.

The duo initially sparked dating buzz in August 2024 when they held hands at the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere after-party in Los Angeles, Calif. A few months earlier, they sat together during the 2024 Golden Globes. “They are just very good friends, nothing more,” Martin’s rep confirmed at the time. The Three Amigos alum gushed over working with the Oscar winner on Only Murders in March 2024. “It was one of the great thrills of my life,” he exclaimed at a For Your Consideration event. “In fact, the first day of shooting – which was rare because I’m not brand new – I was driving to work and I thought, ‘I’m nervous today. I’m working with Meryl Streep.’” He added, “The first scene we shot in Only Murders was a scene where we’re at the piano and we’re, kind of, flirting a little bit. The first shot set up is over her to me, so pressure’s on me and then we break down so that they can reverse the cameras and do her side. We go into [the] holding area and she just says, ‘OK, nerves to half.’ I go, ‘Wait a second, I was nervous. You can’t be nervous.’”

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Inside Martin Short and Meryl Streep's Past Relationships

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep was previously married to Don Gummer.

Martin was wed to late wife Nancy Dolman from 1980 to 2010, while Meryl was married to Don Gummer between 1978 and 2017. “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a rep for the Devil Wears Prada star said in a statement to People in 2023. They were last spotted out in public together at the 2018 Oscars, but Meryl was still wearing her wedding band at the 2023 Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain.

Source: MEGA Martin Short's former wife, Nancy Dolman, passed away in 2010.