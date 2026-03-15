Are Martin Short and Meryl Streep Still Dating? Latest Updates on Their Rumored Romance

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Martin Short and Meryl Streep Were First Seen Together in 2015

Source: MEGA Martin Short and Meryl Streep have sparked dating rumors for years.

Speculation about Martin Short and Meryl Streep's relationship shows no signs of fading. The much-talked-about pair are thought to have been acquainted long before they were pictured together backstage at It's Only a Play at the Jacobs Theater in 2015. They were also spotted sitting together at the AFI's 45th Lifetime Achievement Award Gala tribute honoring Diane Keaton two years later. When Streep joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in January 2023, Short confirmed his costar called him and expressed her desire to be part of the hit series. "They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest. So that was coincidental, but she just wanted to be on the show. She didn't know about [the love story]," he told People.

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Dating Rumors Grew After Meryl Streep's Separation From Don Gummer

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep's separation from Don Gummer was announced in 2023.

In October 2023, a representative for Streep and her then-husband, Don Gummer, confirmed they had separated six years earlier. The statement indicated they had parted ways around 2017, though they still attended events and ceremonies together in the years that followed. "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the representative announced. Page Six first reported the news. Three months later, the Devil Wears Prada actress posed with Short at the Golden Globes, setting off romance speculation.

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Martin Short Has Repeatedly Denied the Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Reports have described Martin Short and Meryl Streep's rumored romance as the 'worst-kept secret.'

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Martin Short and Meryl Streep Have Also Fueled Wedding Buzz

Source: MEGA Martin Short and Meryl Streep were first romantically linked in 2024.

The rumors soon escalated into wedding speculation, with RadarOnline.com reporting the rumored couple's friends "are whispering the next step will be a wedding." "It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive," the tipster suggested. But wedding bells may not be ringing anytime soon because of Streep's ex. "Her divorce to Don is dragging on," an insider said. "He is getting impatient, and he's a very old-fashioned guy. He wants them to get married and live together – now."

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Martin Short Is Reportedly Leaning on Meryl Streep After Daughter's Death