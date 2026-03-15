Are Martin Short and Meryl Streep Still Dating? Latest Updates on Their Rumored Romance
March 15 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Martin Short and Meryl Streep Were First Seen Together in 2015
Speculation about Martin Short and Meryl Streep's relationship shows no signs of fading.
The much-talked-about pair are thought to have been acquainted long before they were pictured together backstage at It's Only a Play at the Jacobs Theater in 2015. They were also spotted sitting together at the AFI's 45th Lifetime Achievement Award Gala tribute honoring Diane Keaton two years later.
When Streep joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in January 2023, Short confirmed his costar called him and expressed her desire to be part of the hit series.
"They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest. So that was coincidental, but she just wanted to be on the show. She didn't know about [the love story]," he told People.
Dating Rumors Grew After Meryl Streep's Separation From Don Gummer
In October 2023, a representative for Streep and her then-husband, Don Gummer, confirmed they had separated six years earlier. The statement indicated they had parted ways around 2017, though they still attended events and ceremonies together in the years that followed.
"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," the representative announced.
Page Six first reported the news.
Three months later, the Devil Wears Prada actress posed with Short at the Golden Globes, setting off romance speculation.
Martin Short Has Repeatedly Denied the Dating Rumors
- Meryl Streep and Martin Short's 'Romance Was the Worst-Kept Secret' on Set of 'Only Murders in the Building': Source
- Inside Martin Short's Family Life After His Daughter's Suicide: Meet His Late Wife Nancy Dolman and Their 3 Children
- Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's Relationship Timeline in 13 Photos Before Their Split
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In response to the speculation, a representative for Short told The Messenger the two were "just very good friends, nothing more."
The father-of-three reiterated the statement during an appearance on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast on January 28, 2024, saying, "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends."
In a May 2024 interview, the Mulaney actor was asked again about his relationship with Streep.
Short responded, "It's always interesting. Show business relationships and spec. She's fabulous. There's no one who doesn't adore her."
Then, in August 2024, Short said he thought his friendship with Streep was one "that always grows if you work with someone and love that person."
That same month, an insider who attended Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere claimed their connection "has gotta be more than a 'showmance.' There is definitely something there."
The tipster said Short was "attentive" at the event and that the rumored couple "walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute." A representative for Streep shut down the rumors of a budding romance and underscored they were "just friends."
Despite repeated denials, the speculation refused to die down, especially because of Streep and Short's frequent outings in recent months.
Martin Short and Meryl Streep Have Also Fueled Wedding Buzz
The rumors soon escalated into wedding speculation, with RadarOnline.com reporting the rumored couple's friends "are whispering the next step will be a wedding."
"It's obvious Meryl is madly in love. Martin is quick, intelligent and, of course, funny. He makes her laugh. A sense of humor can be very attractive," the tipster suggested.
But wedding bells may not be ringing anytime soon because of Streep's ex.
"Her divorce to Don is dragging on," an insider said. "He is getting impatient, and he's a very old-fashioned guy. He wants them to get married and live together – now."
Martin Short Is Reportedly Leaning on Meryl Streep After Daughter's Death
On February 23, the actor's daughter, Katherine Short, was found dead inside her Hollywood Hills residence after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene.
OK! learned she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health later confirmed the cause of death.
According to reports, Katherine was discovered behind a locked bedroom door with a suicide note and a gun nearby. She was cremated on February 27, the document states.
"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the Short family said in a statement.
Following the recent tragedy, Martin is reportedly leaning on Meryl as he grieves, and their close bond has stirred fresh speculation about a romantic relationship.