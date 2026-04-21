Meryl Streep Reveals She's Been 'Talking to' Rumored Boyfriend Martin Short About Doing a Broadway Play Together: 'That Would Be Fun'

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Meryl Streep and Martin Short still have yet to confirm if they're more than friends, but the actress didn't hesitate to gush over how much she enjoys working with the comedian. While on the Tuesday, April 21, edition of Andy Radio Live to discuss The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Oscar winner was asked if she had any desire to return to Broadway.

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'That Would Be Fun to Do'

Source: @siriusxm/youtube Meryl Streep admitted she 'would love' to do another Broadway play.

"Oh, I would love to do so. I was talking with Marty Short about that," the iconic star, 76, revealed with a huge smile spread across her face. "We were thinking that would be fun to do," she added. "To do something together?" asked Andy Cohen, to which Streep replied, "Yeah."

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When Did the Stars First Spark Dating Rumors?

Source: mega The movie star thinks it would 'be fun' to be in a play opposite rumored boyfriend Martin Short.

"That would be so cool!" raved costar Emily Blunt, while Cohen responded, "Wow! That would be great!" Short, 76, and Streep have played onscreen lovers in Only Murders in the Building ever since she joined the show in Season 3. In late 2023, their chemistry and offscreen dynamic sparked buzz over whether the two may be dating, as that was around the same time it was confirmed the mom-of-four separated from spouse Don Gummer six years prior.

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Source: @siriusxm/youtube Rumors about a possible romance between Meryl Streep and Martin Short began in late 2023.

The pair kept mum on the gossip but held hands while at the Season 4 premiere of OMITB in August 2024. A few months later, they were spotted on a cozy dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif. That December, an insider told an outlet, "Their romance was the worst-kept secret on set. The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops.”

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'What They Have Is Special'

Source: mega The actors play a couple on 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Another insider noted the longtime pals "became very close when they started filming the show together." "She thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business," the source explained of why the duo haven't commented on the speculation. "What they have is special. It works for them."

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Meryl Streep Is Supporting Martin Short Amid His Family Tragedy

Source: mega A source said Meryl Streep has been supporting the comedian after his daughter's suicide.