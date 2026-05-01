Politics Meryl Streep Sides With Jimmy Kimmel Amid Heated Donald Trump Feud Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube; MEGA Meryl Streep joined George Clooney in publicly defending Jimmy Kimmel for carrying the torch for a free press. Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Meryl Streep had some profusive praise for Jimmy Kimmel, "You're a prince. You are a Knight Templar. You are carrying the banner of freedom of the press."



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/TeiahDJE1F — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 1, 2026 Source: @alexchristy17/X

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel made some poor jokes about Melania Trump that didn't go over well.

“You’re a prince. You are a Knight Templar,” Streep said. “You’re carrying the banner of freedom of the press.” “I’m just trying to do some jokes,” Kimmel replied. “We all depend on you — and the world is listening. I’ve just come from around the world,” said Streep, who famously played legendary Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham in the 2017 film The Post, about the newspaper publishing the Pentagon Papers.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/Youtube The FLOTUS baselessly blamed him for the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The recent escalation began after Kimmel made a joke describing Melania Trump as an "expectant widow," which the first couple condemned as shocking and disrespectful. Donald labeled Jimmy a "lowlife" and "seriously unfunny," urging ABC to cancel his show and suggesting the network's broadcast licenses should be reviewed. The FLOTUS baselessly blamed him for the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, pointing to his joke as "violent" rhetoric while ignoring her own husband’s.

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Source: MEGA Meryl Streep defended Jimmy Kimmel.

Meryl also joined hundreds of other celebrities — including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston — in signing an open letter released by the ACLU that denounced the administration's pressure on Disney and ABC as a "dark moment for freedom of speech.” The most nominated actress in Academy Awards history has had a decade-long feud with the president. In 2017, Meryl famously criticized Donald for mocking a disabled reporter during her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech. In response to that speech, Donald famously tweeted that Meryl was "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Source: MEGA Jimmy previously stood up for Meryl at the 2017 Academy Awards.