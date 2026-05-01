Meryl Streep Sides With Jimmy Kimmel Amid Heated Donald Trump Feud
May 1 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Meryl Streep joined George Clooney in publicly siding with Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following President Donald Trump's repeated calls for the host's firing.
Streep, who was promoting her new film The Devil Wears Prada 2, praised Kimmel for "carrying the banner of freedom of the press" and referred to him as a "prince" and a "Knight Templar.”
The award-winning actress emphasized that "the world is listening" and that the public depends on Kimmel's role in holding power accountable.
When Streep asked the comedian how he was doing, and he replied that he was “holding up,” she jumped to his defense.
“You’re a prince. You are a Knight Templar,” Streep said. “You’re carrying the banner of freedom of the press.”
“I’m just trying to do some jokes,” Kimmel replied.
“We all depend on you — and the world is listening. I’ve just come from around the world,” said Streep, who famously played legendary Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham in the 2017 film The Post, about the newspaper publishing the Pentagon Papers.
The recent escalation began after Kimmel made a joke describing Melania Trump as an "expectant widow," which the first couple condemned as shocking and disrespectful.
Donald labeled Jimmy a "lowlife" and "seriously unfunny," urging ABC to cancel his show and suggesting the network's broadcast licenses should be reviewed.
The FLOTUS baselessly blamed him for the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, pointing to his joke as "violent" rhetoric while ignoring her own husband’s.
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Meryl also joined hundreds of other celebrities — including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston — in signing an open letter released by the ACLU that denounced the administration's pressure on Disney and ABC as a "dark moment for freedom of speech.”
The most nominated actress in Academy Awards history has had a decade-long feud with the president.
In 2017, Meryl famously criticized Donald for mocking a disabled reporter during her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech.
In response to that speech, Donald famously tweeted that Meryl was "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”
Jimmy previously stood up for Meryl at the 2017 Academy Awards, leading a standing ovation for the "highly overrated" actress in a direct jab at Donald’s comments.
Meryl has recently used her press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to vocalize her opposition to several of the POTUS' policies and actions.
While promoting the long-awaited sequel, she has specifically criticized the SAVE America Act, arguing that its voter ID requirements would disproportionately affect married women who have changed their names.
She also took a direct swipe at Melania's fashion choices, particularly the controversial "I Really Don’t Care, Do U?" jacket from 2018, calling it a powerful yet negative message about the treatment of migrant children.