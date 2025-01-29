'Determined' Meryl Streep, 75, 'Cut a Car-Size Hole' in Her Fence to Escape L.A. Wildfires After Fallen Tree Blocked Only Exit

"My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit," Abe wrote. "Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

For his article published by a news outlet, Meryl's nephew also spoke to the 75-year-old's Only Murders in the Building costar and rumored love interest Martin Short about his efforts to escape the blaze.