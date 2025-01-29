'Determined' Meryl Streep, 75, 'Cut a Car-Size Hole' in Her Fence to Escape L.A. Wildfires After Fallen Tree Blocked Only Exit
Meryl Streep faced a potential life-and-death situation after wildfires struck Los Angeles earlier this month.
The Devil Wears Prada star's frightening emergency was revealed in a new essay published by her nephew Abe Streep on Tuesday, January 28.
"My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit," Abe wrote. "Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."
For his article published by a news outlet, Meryl's nephew also spoke to the 75-year-old's Only Murders in the Building costar and rumored love interest Martin Short about his efforts to escape the blaze.
Abe said the Father of the Bride actor, 74, was outside on the balcony of his bedroom on January 7 when he first spotted the flames.
After one of Martin's sons called to inform his dad it was time to evacuate, the Tony Award-winner gathered his family photo albums and got in his vehicle.
In what should have been a five-minute drive toward the Pacific Coast Highway, Martin discovered the severe congestion at the exits of his neighborhood.
While some citizens abandoned their vehicles and started walking as smoke darkened the sky, Martin remained in his car, where he spent an hour inching down the short distance he needed to drive away from danger.
Thankfully, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause actor's home survived amid devastating destruction to his community, however, one of his son's homes was turned to ash nearby.
As the area attempts to rebuild, Martin declared: "I will definitely stay in my home."
Abe additionally had conversations with Haley Joel Osment, who was among the Hollywood stars that lost their home.
The Sixth Sense actor moved to a neighborhood near Eaton Canyon roughly five years ago and had just returned home from filming a new movie when he noticed the raging wildfires.
"After he let his dogs out into the yard, he saw a large plume of black smoke and a glow coming from the canyon. So he loaded up his dogs, passport, and family photos and went to his parents’ house, which was nearby," Abe penned.
The Forrest Gump actor's house — along with 500 records and a piano his parents gifted him at age 18 — did not survive the blaze. His mom and dad's home was also torched by the inferno.
"Not to cast blame or anything, but I just want to know, when this is all investigated — was there a decision to just let the whole neighborhood go?" Haley, 36, questioned of what he felt was a slow response from emergency personnel, noting he plans to rebuild his residence on the same plot of land in Altadena.
