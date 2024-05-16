OK Magazine
'He's Always Positioning': Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Accused of Lying Under Oath About Not Wanting White House Counsel Role

By:

May 16 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Michael Cohen faced a second day of intense cross-examination by lawyers representing former President Donald Trump.

Two CNN contributors have come forward claiming that Trump's ex-fixer may have lied under oath once again, raising questions about his credibility.

Michael Cohen testified in court for Donald Trump's hush money trial.

Both Bryan Lanza, former deputy communications director for the Trump-Pence campaign, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration staffer, appeared on CNN where they told Jake Tapper that Cohen lied about not wanting a position in Trump's White House.

"I was working for a number of Republican lawmakers at that time, several of whom would go into the administration, including Mick Mulvaney as OMB director, and it was widely known and believed," Griffin explained. "Now, Michael Cohen never told me firsthand, 'I’m going into the White House, I want to.' But it was widely discussed that he was angling for Attorney General or to be White House counsel."

"That’s, I mean, there’s dozens and dozens of people around Washington who could corroborate that," she claimed. "My jaw hit the floor when I heard him denying that."

Cohen served as Trump's 'fixer' for years.

Lanza backed up that claim, telling CNN, "At least to me, Michael Cohen was pretty adamant that he wanted to be White House counsel."

"He said everything he was doing was to be White House counsel. He’s always injected himself with the space that I was in, which was the TV space, because Trump cared a lot about it," they continued. "I always viewed that he’s always positioning, and he was pretty clear that he wanted to be White House counsel."

"That doesn’t mean I want to testify before anything on Monday or Tuesday or Wednesday. But, you know, you’re asking me. I’m not Michael Cohen. I’ll tell you the truth," he added.

Trump is on trial for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

As OK! previously reported, on Monday, May 13, Cohen claimed he'd "explicitly" told Trump that he needed to try to "suppress" Daniels' story until after the 2016 election when it would no longer matter.

White House correspondent Maggie Haberman revealed, "Cohen also recalls asking Trump how Melania Trump might take everything that was happening. He describes Trump’s reply as follows: 'How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.' He wasn’t thinking about Melania. This was all about the campaign."

This courtroom sketch of Trump asleep went viral on social media.

"This is a hearsay conversation, and if defense lawyers challenge it during cross-examination, Cohen’s credibility will be at issue," CNN reported.

