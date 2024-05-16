'He's Always Positioning': Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Accused of Lying Under Oath About Not Wanting White House Counsel Role

Both Bryan Lanza, former deputy communications director for the Trump-Pence campaign, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration staffer, appeared on CNN where they told Jake Tapper that Cohen lied about not wanting a position in Trump's White House.

"I was working for a number of Republican lawmakers at that time, several of whom would go into the administration, including Mick Mulvaney as OMB director, and it was widely known and believed," Griffin explained. "Now, Michael Cohen never told me firsthand, 'I’m going into the White House, I want to.' But it was widely discussed that he was angling for Attorney General or to be White House counsel."

"That’s, I mean, there’s dozens and dozens of people around Washington who could corroborate that," she claimed. "My jaw hit the floor when I heard him denying that."