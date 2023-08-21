'Racist and Cruel': Donald Trump's New Lawyer's Past Scathing Comments About Ex-Prez Exposed
Donald Trump hired attorney Drew Findling to represent him back in 2022 after learning he was being investigated in Georgia for election interference.
Resurfaced comments revealed that the embattled ex-prez's new lawyer didn't have very nice things to say about him during his stint at President of the United States.
In 2017, Findling tweeted that Trump's decision to fire a federal prosecutor in Manhattan was "a sign of FEAR that [the prosecutor] would aggressively investigate the stench hovering."
Later that year, he slammed the 77-year-old for supporting the death penalty, calling him "racist, cruel, sick, unforgiveable and un-American" in a second brutal takedown.
Findling dubbed Trump "pathetic" and the "racist architect of fraudulent Trump University" via social media in 2018.
Despite his repeated criticism of the presidential hopeful — who recently became the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged in U.S. history — he defended his decision to take on Trump as his client.
"I do not believe that we choose our client or clients based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, political belief or the substantive issues involved in the crime," he told a news outlet in 2022. "We have our personal lives and we have our personal politics, and I don't apologize for my personal politics."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for the fourth time earlier this month — this time in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the Georgia election.
His charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
Trump has since continued to insist that the 2020 election was rigged and that the ongoing investigations against him are attempts to interfere with his current campaign.
"Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference," he wrote to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, August 15. "No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election."
He is expected to surrender into police custody at Fulton County Jail later this week.
Findling spoke with the New York Times about why he chose to represent Trump.