Michael J. Fox Says He Has to Keep His Dark Humor 'Intact' Amid Parkinson's Battle
Michael J. Fox remains committed to prioritizing optimism — even during challenging times.
At the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala, hosted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation on Saturday, November 16, the beloved Back to the Future actor opened up about his health battle and how he's been doing.
Fox shared that maintaining his trademark dark humor has helped him navigate his journey with Parkinson’s disease, even though it is “hard.”
“I gotta keep it intact,” he said.
He also highlighted how this approach can break the ice, especially during difficult conversations.
“That’s true. And it’s okay,” he continued. “Let’s embrace that and make a difference.”
Even in the past, he has often shared why this coping mechanism works for him.
“I have challenges that come with Parkinson’s, but my experience is to deal with things through humor,” he explained during The Michael J. Fox Show, which ran from 2013 to 2014.
The event, which was held in New York City, was hosted by Denis Leary and featured performances by Stevie Nicks and Fox himself, and honored the foundation’s efforts over the past year.
“I can’t believe — a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years — they’re so kind to me,” he mentioned. “I think because they see an opportunity for a win, for a big advancement, and that’s what we’re working toward.”
This year alone, the annual gathering raised an impressive $116 million for Parkinson’s disease research. Since its inception in 2000, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has amassed a remarkable $2 billion to advance its mission.
In a 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Fox explained his motivation for starting the foundation.
"They didn't have money, they didn't have a voice, and I thought, I could step in for these people and raise some h---," Fox said on the morning show. "It's not a cure. But it's a big spotlight on where we need to go, and what we need to focus on so we know we're on the right path, and we're very proud."
Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and went public with his condition in 1998, launched the foundation to drive research and provide a platform for those affected by the same condition.
In another interview, the Teen Wolf alum expressed his commitment to driving progress in Parkinson’s medication advancements.
“I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure — and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking,” he said to ET earlier this year.
“After 35 years or something since I’ve been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don’t think about it much,” he continued. “Me personally, it’s just who I am, and the way I was built. And I’m necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I’m figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is.”
