or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Michael J Fox
OK LogoHEALTH

Michael J. Fox Says He Has to Keep His Dark Humor 'Intact' Amid Parkinson's Battle

michael j fox parkinsons gala event nyc dark humor
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox opened up about using dark humor to cope with Parkinson's disease.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

At the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala, hosted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation on Saturday, November 16, the beloved Back to the Future actor opened up about his health battle and how he's been doing.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox parkinsons gala event nyc dark humor
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox took the stage at a recent gala to support Parkinson's research.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox shared that maintaining his trademark dark humor has helped him navigate his journey with Parkinson’s disease, even though it is “hard.”

“I gotta keep it intact,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

He also highlighted how this approach can break the ice, especially during difficult conversations.

“That’s true. And it’s okay,” he continued. “Let’s embrace that and make a difference.”

Article continues below advertisement

Even in the past, he has often shared why this coping mechanism works for him.

“I have challenges that come with Parkinson’s, but my experience is to deal with things through humor,” he explained during The Michael J. Fox Show, which ran from 2013 to 2014.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox parkinsons gala event nyc dark humor
Source: MEGA

The acclaimed actor uses dark humor to navigate his physical challenges.

Article continues below advertisement

The event, which was held in New York City, was hosted by Denis Leary and featured performances by Stevie Nicks and Fox himself, and honored the foundation’s efforts over the past year.

“I can’t believe — a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years — they’re so kind to me,” he mentioned. “I think because they see an opportunity for a win, for a big advancement, and that’s what we’re working toward.”

MORE ON:
Michael J Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This year alone, the annual gathering raised an impressive $116 million for Parkinson’s disease research. Since its inception in 2000, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has amassed a remarkable $2 billion to advance its mission.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox parkinsons gala event nyc dark humor
Source: MEGA

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was established to support individuals living with Parkinson's disease.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2023 interview with CBS Mornings, Fox explained his motivation for starting the foundation.

"They didn't have money, they didn't have a voice, and I thought, I could step in for these people and raise some h---," Fox said on the morning show. "It's not a cure. But it's a big spotlight on where we need to go, and what we need to focus on so we know we're on the right path, and we're very proud."

Article continues below advertisement

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and went public with his condition in 1998, launched the foundation to drive research and provide a platform for those affected by the same condition.

In another interview, the Teen Wolf alum expressed his commitment to driving progress in Parkinson’s medication advancements.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure — and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking,” he said to ET earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox parkinsons gala event nyc dark humor
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

“After 35 years or something since I’ve been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don’t think about it much,” he continued. “Me personally, it’s just who I am, and the way I was built. And I’m necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I’m figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is.”

People interviewed Fox during the event.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.