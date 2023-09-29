Michael Oher's Conservatorship With Tuohy Family Terminated After Footballer's Petition

As OK! reported, the NFL alum was 18 when he signed an agreement in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy, thinking that a conservatorship was the same thing as the couple adopting him. At the time, the twosome took him in so he could be recruited and play for a NCAA football team, and the story was the inspiration behind the flick The Blind Side.

However, last month, he filed a petition over the paperwork, as he believes they tricked him into signing so they could profit off his story, image and likeness.