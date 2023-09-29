Michael Oher's Conservatorship With Tuohy Family Terminated After Footballer's Petition
The Tuohy family's conservatorship over Michael Oher is being terminated.
Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes made the decision on Friday, September 29, after the athlete filed a petition to end it in August.
As OK! reported, the NFL alum was 18 when he signed an agreement in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy, thinking that a conservatorship was the same thing as the couple adopting him. At the time, the twosome took him in so he could be recruited and play for a NCAA football team, and the story was the inspiration behind the flick The Blind Side.
However, last month, he filed a petition over the paperwork, as he believes they tricked him into signing so they could profit off his story, image and likeness.
While the judge ended the conservatorship, his lawsuit over the money will continue. The judge in Tennessee noted that in the state, conservatorships are only granted if the person is mentally disabled.
According to a reporter, she stated that never in her 43 years of her career has she seen one been approved for someone who wasn't disabled.
"I cannot believe it got done," she said.
In his filing, Oher said he wants a full account of all the money the pair made off him — finances that he claims he was also in the dark about, as he insisted he was the only member of the brood that didn't make money from the movie that earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar.
The retired athlete explained that it wasn't until this past February that he found out the couple never adopted him, meaning they have no real family ties.
In response, the duo claimed there was "never an intent to adopt," and when they referred to him as their son, it was meant in the colloquial sense.
Oher's lawyer then released a statement to People that read, "We look forward to Mike finally getting his day in court, where we are confident that the truth will prevail."
The drama has saddened many, including Bullock, as an insider claimed the actress feels like her flick is now "tainted."
"There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth, and now that has been questioned. It just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special is now shadowed with a completely different perspective," the source spilled to a news outlet.
"Now people won't watch it, and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention," the source noted at the time, adding that the brunette beauty has been "putting up a strong face and a strong front."
The Associated Press reported on the judge's decision.