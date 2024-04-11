Former 'The View' Star Michelle Collins Claims She Developed 'Light PTSD' From the Show But Admits She'd 'Happily Go Back'
Michelle Collins co-hosted The View for just one season, but nearly every day was a struggle for her on set.
The comedian spilled the tea on her experience at the Hot Topics table while appearing on the newest episode of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' "Las Culturistas" podcast.
Collins, 42, admitted she had "bitten my tongue" when it came to airing out her frustrations with the show, "I think partially due to light PTSD, and just also being raised in a family home where we took the high road. I find it ugly."
"Frankly, it took me a long time to kind of come to terms with the fact that it was, and still is, the biggest thing I've ever done, and allowed me the opportunity to gain fans," she shared.
The star emphasized, "I can't spit where I came from," but she confessed to feeling a bit annoyed that despite always being on her best behavior and never saying a bad word about the program, "the show has absolutely never invited me back."
Collins acknowledged that they did ask her to film a short video for a montage that would be played for the series' 25th anniversary, but she said viewers could barely make out her face when the final cut aired.
"I swear they put me in, what's the tiniest three-by-three-pixel square on an HD TV? You couldn't see. I wasn't bitter about it because, like, what are they going to do? Feature me? I was on the show for like, six months. So, fine," she recalled. "But then that whole season I thought, you know what? It's s-----, and I'll say it, it isn't nice. It's like, listen, I exist, and I've played the game, but now I guess I don't have to anymore, so that's exciting."
Collins was on the show from 2015 to 2016 alongside Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, Raven-Symoné, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
The Florida native said she's a bit disappointed with the current hosts' dynamic, as she feels they all try to stay away from arguments and conflicts.
Nonetheless, Collins revealed she would "happily go back" if The View asked her to return.
"I personally think that there were so many things going on behind the scenes with the producers that we were just sort of, what's the word in war? We were just the collateral, maybe is the word I'm looking for," she explained of how staffers didn't blink an eye when she left. "They didn't care. Like, OK, next, we've got to bring other people in."